India vs New Zealand live streaming: Where to watch 5th T20I match today?

After a minor setback in the fourth T20I match in Visakhapatnam, Suryakumar Yadav and men will now take the field at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram today for the fifth and final T20I match against New Zealand.

Despite losing the fourth T20I, India would not be too concerned as they have ticked almost all the boxes they needed to in the final assignment ahead of their T20 World Cup title defence starting next month. While everything looks great for the men in blue, they will have a little discussion about the form of Sanju Samson, who might be getting his final chance to keep his place in the playing XI today. Otherwise, India might try Ishan Kishan in the opening with Abhishek Sharma in the T20 World Cup, with the returning Tilak Verma attacking his place at the No. 3 spot.

On the other hand, for New Zealand, despite today’s match not having any impact on the series outcome as India have already sealed it, it will still be crucial as they will fight for pride and will try to keep the momentum on their side going into the T20 World Cup. In the Visakhapatnam T20I, New Zealand outplayed India on all fronts. They had their batters scoring runs at a brisk pace while simultaneously adding partnerships, while the bowlers went for the kill and kept taking wickets at regular intervals.

Check India vs New Zealand 5th T20I match live updates here However, leaking runs in the middle overs will still be an issue for the Kiwi side, which they would want to take care of if they wish to win the final T20 match and have a successful outing in the T20 World Cup 2026.

But how can you watch this highly anticipated match globally? Take a look.

India vs New Zealand 5th T20 broadcasting details Country / Region TV Live Telecast Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App / Website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now / Sky Go Australia Fox Sports / Channel 7 Kayo Sports Middle East BeIN Sports BeIN Connect Africa SuperSport SuperSport App Europe (Selected) Local Sports Channels YuppTV

India vs New Zealand today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs New Zealand 5th T20 take place?

The fifth and final match of the T20I series between India and New Zealand will take place on Saturday (January 31).

What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 5th T20?

The Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will host the India vs New Zealand fifth T20 match on January 31.

What is India vs New Zealand 5th T20 live toss time?

The toss for the fifth T20 match between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 5th T20 match?

The India vs New Zealand fifth T20 live match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch live telecast of India vs New Zealand 5th T20 match in India?

The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 5th T20 match in India?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand fifth T20 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.