Shreyas Iyer explains the secret behind his bizarre batting stance

Shreyas Iyer has credited a return to a more upright batting stance for helping him better tackle extra bounce, a challenge he faced during the ODI series in Australia. This “new-old” stance, which he had used earlier in his domestic career, has been applied against Australia A and now in India’s international matches. In the second ODI at Adelaide, Iyer skillfully navigated a tricky seaming pitch, scoring 61 off 77 balls while the rest of the batting line-up struggled.

Adapting to Short-Pitched Bowling

Iyer’s ability to handle short-pitched deliveries at high speed has long been a topic of discussion. During his time away from the Test and T20I squads, he focused on refining his technique to cope with bounce. “Since last year, I wanted to have an upright stance [for conditions] where the bounce is a little bit more than expected,” he said.

He added, "And based on that, I worked with my coach and we developed this new technique, and it was kind of suiting me pretty well. And the way I grew up playing, it was very much that I predominantly had an upright stance, and I just was like, 'Let's go back to my old technique and see how it, you know, [holds] up.' So, yeah, I backed myself and then, from there on, I started [trying the technique] in the domestic [games]... Till now, I've been continuing with the same stance."

Overcoming Physical Challenges Back injuries in the past had prompted Iyer to modify his stance. “Even in Mumbai, when we play on red-soil wickets – where the bounce is a little bit extra than expected – I think it helps with the upright stance,” he explained. He also highlighted the importance of adapting to different conditions: “And yeah, you've got to keep chopping and changing every now and then, because you don't play on the same wickets [all the time]. Whatever the wicket demands, you've got to change your stance accordingly, and I think I've changed so many stances [that] I'm able to adapt anywhere at the moment.”