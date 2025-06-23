Pant becomes first Indian keeper to hit centuries in both Test innings

|No.
|Player
|Innings 1
|Innings 2
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|1
|Vijay Hazare
|116
|145
|Australia
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|23 Jan 1948
|2
|Sunil Gavaskar
|124
|220
|West Indies
|Port of Spain
|13 Apr 1971
|3
|Sunil Gavaskar
|111
|137
|Pakistan
|Karachi
|14 Nov 1978
|4
|Sunil Gavaskar
|107
|182*
|West Indies
|Kolkata
|29 Dec 1978
|5
|Rahul Dravid
|190
|103*
|New Zealand
|Hamilton
|2 Jan 1999
|6
|Rahul Dravid
|110
|135
|Pakistan
|Kolkata
|16 Mar 2005
|7
|Virat Kohli
|115
|141
|Australia
|Adelaide
|12/01/14
|8
|Ajinkya Rahane
|127
|100*
|South Africa
|Delhi
|3 Dec 2015
|9
|Rohit Sharma
|176
|127
|South Africa
|Visakhapatnam
|2 Oct 2019
|10
|Rishabh Pant
|134
|100*
|England
|Leeds
|23 Jun 2025
|Player
|Test Centuries in England
|Rahul Dravid
|6
|Rishabh Pant
|4
|Sachin Tendulkar
|4
|Dilip Vengsarkar
|4
|Sourav Ganguly
|3
|KL Rahul
|3
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app