Home / Cricket / News / 'Some said I will be finished...' - Bumrah takes dig at critics after fifer

'Some said I will be finished...' - Bumrah takes dig at critics after fifer

According to Jasprit Bumrah, the wicket is favorable for batting at this stage of the match.

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has silenced critics yet again with another stellar performance, claiming his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Known for his unconventional and injury-prone bowling action, many had doubted his longevity when he first burst onto the scene. Predictions ranged from an eight to ten-month career, yet nearly a decade later, Bumrah continues to dominate at the highest level.
 
Speaking after his recent performance, Bumrah reflected on his journey and the resilience that has kept him going. “Over the years, people have said a lot, some predicted I would last only a few months. But here I am, nearly 10 years into international cricket and over a decade in the IPL,” he said. “Even now, after every injury, they say I’m done. Let them say what they want. I stay focused on my game. As long as the Almighty permits, I’ll keep playing.” 
 
Bumrah emphasized the importance of self-belief and preparation in his career. “I put in the hard work and leave the rest to God. I don't get distracted by what’s written or said. People writing headlines using my name is not something I can control, nor does it affect me,” he added.
 
Addressing the media after taking 5 for 83 in England’s first innings, Bumrah also spoke about the pitch conditions. According to him, the wicket is favorable for batting at this stage of the match. “It’s a good surface to bat on for now. There’s a bit of uneven pace, but nothing alarming. The new ball does swing, which is typical in Test cricket. We’re aiming to post a strong total and build a solid lead,” he explained.
 
Unfazed by criticism and driven by faith and discipline, Bumrah remains a cornerstone of India’s bowling attack. His journey stands as a testament to perseverance, mental toughness, and the power of belief in overcoming obstacles.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MLC 2025: Washington vs Texas Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

MLC 2025: Seattle vs Los Angeles playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Pant refined defence post-Australia tour: Childhood coach Devender Sharma

Who is the highest wicket-taker in the India vs England Tests since 1932?

ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 1st Test Day 3 action for free?

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story