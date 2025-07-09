Pant slams Dukes balls ahead of Lords Test, says are losing shape quickly

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant on Wednesday slammed the quality of the Dukes ball being used in the ongoing Test series against England, saying he has never seen the red cherry go out of shape to this extent.

Players approaching umpires to change balls has been a regular feature in the series with Dukes losing shape.

The bowlers are not getting any help from the ball after it gets softer, confining the batter-bowler contest to the new ball.

Ahead of the Lord's Test, starting Thursday, Pant said the ball has become a big problem and it is not good for the game.

"The gauge (to measure the balls) should be the same (whether its Dukes or Kookaburra. But it would be better if it was smaller (laughs). The balls are giving so much trouble. Definitely, I feel it's a big problem. Because the ball is getting out of shape," said Pant. ALSO READ: England vs India 3rd Test Playing 11, live toss time, ENG vs IND streaming "What I've seen, the ball is getting de shaped too much. That has never happened like this to me. It's definitely irritating for the players because every ball plays differently because when it becomes softer, sometimes it's not doing too much. But as soon as it changes the ball, it's starting to do enough.

"As a batsman, you've got a keep on adjusting to it. But at the same time, I feel it's not good for cricket anyway," said the explosive batter. India opted for two spinners and three pacers for the Edgbaston Test which they won by 336 runs. The Lord's pitch is expected to pose a tougher challenge for the batters. Pant did not confirm whether India would stick to the two spinner formula. "We will get to know by tomorrow whether it would be 3-1 or 3-2. When you see the wicket two days, sometimes it changes the colour, the moisture will become less also, said the southpaw.

Captain Shubman Gill had also complained about the ball getting softer after the Edgbaston Test. ALSO READ: England vs India 3rd Test preview: Who will walk out victorious at Lord's? On the speculation around the Lord's pitch after two flat tracks, Pant said he is not worried about how the surface would behave. "Whatever the condition is given to us, we are fine it. We don't want to think about what the opposition is thinking. Are they changing their plan or not? "See, we were discussing that the wickets will be good in England. Because the way they play cricket, they need a good wicket. So we were thinking how can we get 20 wickets in a good wicket. Shubman Gill was talking about 20 wickets, said Pant.