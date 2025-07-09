England vs India head-to-head record in Tests & Lords: All you need to know

The ongoing five-match Test series between India and England has been a rollercoaster ride for fans and teams alike. After chasing a record total of 378 against India in the first Test in Leeds, the home side suffered a devastating loss in Birmingham by 376 runs, as the Shubman Gill-led Team India levelled the series 1-1. The two teams will now lock horns for the third Test at what is called the home of cricket—Lord’s Cricket Ground in England.
Unlike the head-to-head record at the previous two venues, India have a great record at Lord’s against England in recent times, winning two of the last three games played, including the famous 151-run victory under Virat Kohli in 2021. However, England still hold a huge lead in the overall record. The teams have squared off against each other a total of 19 times at Lord’s in Tests, out of which England have won 12 matches, while India have won just three. Four matches between the two sides ended in a draw.
Shubman Gill and company will have the chance to create another slice of history during the third Test, as a win would not only give them a 2-1 lead in the series, but also mark the first time India have ever beaten England twice in a row at the iconic Lord’s ground.
India vs England: All Test matches at Lord’s
Also Read
|Match no
|Start Date
|Result
|Margin
|1
|25 Jun 1932
|Lost
|158 runs
|2
|27 Jun 1936
|Lost
|9 wickets
|3
|22 Jun 1946
|Lost
|10 wickets
|4
|19 Jun 1952
|Lost
|8 wickets
|5
|18 Jun 1959
|Lost
|8 wickets
|6
|22 Jun 1967
|Lost
|Innings & 124 runs
|7
|22 Jul 1971
|Draw
|-
|8
|20 Jun 1974
|Lost
|Innings & 285 runs
|9
|2 Aug 1979
|Draw
|-
|10
|10 Jun 1982
|Lost
|7 wickets
|11
|5 Jun 1986
|Won
|5 wickets
|12
|26 Jul 1990
|Lost
|247 runs
|13
|20 Jun 1996
|Draw
|-
|14
|25 Jul 2002
|Lost
|170 runs
|15
|19 Jul 2007
|Draw
|-
|16
|21 Jul 2011
|Lost
|196 runs
|17
|17 Jul 2014
|Won
|95 runs
|18
|9 Aug 2018
|Lost
|Innings & 159 runs
|19
|12 Aug 2021
|Won
|151 runs
India vs England overall in Tests:
In their overall rivalry in Test cricket, England holds a landslide advantage of 52 to 36 wins over India.
- Total: 138
- India won: 36
- England won: 52
- Draw: 50
India vs England head-to-head (away Tests):
- Total: 69
- Ind won: 10
- Eng won:38
- Draw: 21
India vs England Head-to-head (home tests):
- Total: 69
- Ind won: 26
- Eng won:14
- Draw: 29
What happened the last time India faced England at Lord’s?
The last time India faced England at Lord’s was back in August 2021. In that match, England won the toss and invited India to bat first. In the first innings, India—with the help of KL Rahul (129) and Rohit Sharma (83)—posted a big total of 364. James Anderson was England’s best bowler in the innings with five wickets to his name. In reply, the home team—thanks to then-skipper Joe Root (180) and Jonny Bairstow (57)—posted 391 runs on the board, taking a crucial 27-run lead in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj, with four wickets, was India’s best bowler in the innings.
After suffering a first-innings disadvantage, India came back strongly in the second innings. With the help of Ajinkya Rahane (61) and an iconic 89-run ninth-wicket stand between Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out), they posted 298 for 8 on the board before declaring the innings with a lead of 271 runs.
In the chase of just 272, Indian bowlers dominated completely, giving no room to breathe to the home team. Eventually, England were all out for just 120, giving India a huge 151-run victory in the match. Mohammed Siraj was once again India’s best bowler in the second innings, taking four wickets.