PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Zampa gets Dhawan, Punjab 48/3 after 6

Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates, PBKS vs RR: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss against Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan and decided to field first at Dharamsala's batting wicket

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 8:03 PM IST
8:08 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Navdeep Sharma cleans up Livingstone

8:02 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Zampa gets Dhawan plumb in front

7:54 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Saini gets Taide, Punjab two down for 42

7:52 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Boundaries flowing off the bat of Taide

7:47 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: 12 from Boult’s second over, Punjab on the charge

7:43 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Shikhar gets going, gets a four

7:33 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Boult bowls and gets a wicket

7:27 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals have made four changes to their playing 11 from last game

7:26 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Here’s the playing 11 of Punjab Kings

7:24 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Ashwin misses first game of the season

7:04 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanju wins toss, Rajasthan opt to bowl first

6:54 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab out to win its last home game

6:53 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 575 runs in 13 innings this season

6:52 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Joe Root gets candid

6:51 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: It's time for the big game in Dharamsala

6:43 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Live Streaming and Broadcast

6:43 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: RR predicted playing 11

6:42 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals playing combination

6:42 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: PBKS predicted playing 11

6:41 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings playing combination

6:41 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Dharamsala Weather Forecast

6:41 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Pitch Report

6:40 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Match Details

6:34 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss details

6:33 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab were close, but not close enough to win

6:32 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan suffered a heavy defeat in their last game

6:32 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Both the teams have same number of points

6:31 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Fight to have an outside chance for playoffs

6:18 PM May 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023 match

8:08 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Navdeep Sharma cleans up Livingstone

 
Punjab seems to be on a mission mode of self-destruction. After Dhawan played a wrong shot by going against the spin, Livingstone was hitting it to the other valley without getting in the line of the ball and as a result, was cleaned up by Saini. Suddenly the Kings are four down for 50 in the seventh over and Sikandar Raza has come in as an impact player. 
 

8:02 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Zampa gets Dhawan plumb in front

 
Adam Zampa has delivered in the very first over against Shikhar Dhawan. On the very first ball of the sixth over, Dhawan tried to sweep the googly and got trapped plumb in front. The umpire did not have any hesitation in raising the finger. Dhawan didn’t even review it. 
 

7:54 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Saini gets Taide, Punjab two down for 42

7:52 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Boundaries flowing off the bat of Taide

 
Atharva Taide has hit back-to-back fours against Navdeep Saini who replaced Sandeep Sharma from the other end. While the first one was down the ground on a fuller ball, the second one was a half-pull on a shorter delivery. 
 

7:47 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: 12 from Boult’s second over, Punjab on the charge

 
Punjab Kings are charging big time as Trent Boult, who took a wicket in the first over and conceded just two runs, has been hit for 12 in his second as the hosts moved to 30/1 after three. 
 

7:43 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Shikhar gets going, gets a four

 
Shikhar Dhawan has scored the first boundary of the innings thanks to an on-drive off the bowling of Sandeep Sharma. Just as I write, there has been a huge hit down the ground by Dhawan and it has fetched him six runs. He zooms to 11 off just five balls. 
 

7:33 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Boult bowls and gets a wicket

 
Trent Boult got a wicket in the very first over of the game, in fact on the very second ball as Prabhsimran Singh has been caught and bowled by the Kiwi who has made a comeback in the playing 11 after being rested for a few games. It was a brilliant caught and bowled diving towards his right in his followthrough.
 

7:27 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals have made four changes to their playing 11 from last game

7:26 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Here’s the playing 11 of Punjab Kings

7:24 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Ashwin misses first game of the season

 
Rajasthan Royals have made four changes in the playing 11 that played the last game and lost badly against RCB. Ravichandran Ashwin is out with a back spasm while Joe Root has been replaced by Trent Boult in the playing 11. Riyan Parag has also come in place of Dhruv Jurel while KM Asif has been replaced by Navdeep Saini while Devdut Padikkal is playing as an extra batter.
 

7:04 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanju wins toss, Rajasthan opt to bowl first

 
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss against Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan and decided to field first at Dharamsala's batting wicket
 

6:54 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab out to win its last home game

6:53 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 575 runs in 13 innings this season

6:52 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Joe Root gets candid

6:51 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: It's time for the big game in Dharamsala

6:43 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Live Streaming and Broadcast

 
The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network.
 

6:43 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: RR predicted playing 11

 
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c & wk), Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif
 
Impact Substitute Options: Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini
 

6:42 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals playing combination

 
Rajasthan had the worst-ever game in their previous encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They failed severely while batting and the skipper Sanju Samson had no answers at the post-match press conference. You can’t just change the playing 11 based on that game. Hence, Trent Boult might come in as an impact substitute to get some early swing. Other than that, no changes are expected.
 

6:42 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: PBKS predicted playing 11

 
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh
 
Impact Substitute Options: Kagiso Rabada, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
 

6:41 PM May 23

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings playing combination

 
How Punjab pick their playing 11 has remained a mystery throughout the season. They have been very casual with their playing 11, giving nobody a settled place in their playing 11. Sikandar Raza has suffered the most due to this confrontational approach from the management.
 

Topics :Sanju SamsonIndian Premier LeagueRajasthan RoyalsPunjab KingsShikhar DhawanLiam Livingstone

First Published: May 19 2023 | 6:23 PM IST

