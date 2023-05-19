PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Zampa gets Dhawan, Punjab 48/3 after 6

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023







Impact Substitute Options: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Matthew Short

Impact Substitute Options: Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Akash Vasisht, Kuldeep Sen, Murugan Ashwin,

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, taking place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala here The match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network. Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Akash Vasisht, Kuldeep Sen, Murugan Ashwin, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Matthew Short Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss against Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan and decided to field first at Dharamsala's batting wicket, Both Punjab and Rajasthan have 12 points from 13 matches. A win would take them both to 14 points. But in the end, it would come down to net run rate, even if we consider that RCB, Mumbai Indians and KKR lose their last games. On the high grounds of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings would fight it out to get an outside chance to qualify for the playoffs.