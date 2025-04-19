PCB chief confirms Pakistan women's team won't travel to India for ODI WC

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks record for youngest IPL debut In a major development ahead of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup later this year, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that the Pakistan women's cricket team will not travel to India for the tournament. Instead, the team will play its matches at a neutral venue, in line with the hybrid model previously accepted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to accommodate the diplomatic sensitivities between India and Pakistan. The decision echoes a similar arrangement made during the ICC Champions Trophy, when India refused to play in Pakistan and its matches were instead held in Dubai. Naqvi reiterated that agreements made under ICC frameworks should be honoured and that fairness should prevail when it comes to participation in international tournaments.

Decision based on precedent and agreement

The PCB chairman pointed out that India had previously declined to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, and the ICC had allowed it to play its matches at a neutral venue. He stated that Pakistan expects the same treatment under the agreed hybrid model, and said the team will not travel to India under the current political circumstances. According to Naqvi, the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as hosts of the tournament, will finalise the venue for Pakistan’s matches.

Tournament schedule and participation

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup is scheduled to take place in India from September 29 to October 26. Australia will enter the competition as the defending champions. Alongside the hosts, teams like England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and now Pakistan have secured their spots in the main tournament.

Also Read

Pakistan’s dominance in the qualifiers

Naqvi praised the Pakistan women’s team for their strong performance in the qualifiers, which were hosted in Lahore. He remarked that the players made excellent use of the home advantage and played with unity and determination. The team remained unbeaten throughout the qualifiers, securing victories against Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Thailand, and Bangladesh.

Special reward on the cards

Recognising the team’s outstanding effort, Naqvi mentioned that the PCB would soon announce a special reward to appreciate the women’s squad. He said that women's cricket in Pakistan is progressing well and that the team’s recent achievements were a sign of the sport’s growing strength in the country.

Hosting another ICC event successfully

Naqvi also expressed pride in the successful hosting of another ICC event in Pakistan, following the earlier staging of the ICC Champions Trophy. He said that organising the qualifiers smoothly reflects PCB's commitment and capability to hold international events and further promote the game within the country.