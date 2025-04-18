PSL 2025: Karachi vs Quetta playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Karachi Kings will host Quetta Gladiators in Match Number Eight of PSL 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi today. Both teams started their season with wins over Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi respectively, but lost their next games to Lahore Qalandars.

Now, after their recent losses, Karachi Kings are at the number four spot with a net run rate of -1.417, while Quetta Gladiators are at number three with a net run rate of +0.025. In a tournament like the PSL, where only six teams take part, every game is crucial and any loss can cause teams to slip out of the playoff race instantly. Keeping all that in mind, when Karachi Kings skipper David Warner and Quetta Gladiators skipper Saud Shakeel lead their teams out at the National Stadium on Friday, they will have only one thing in mind — to win the game and boost their chances of qualifying for the playoffs early.

PSL 2025: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators playing 11 (probables)

Karachi Kings playing 11 (probables): Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), Irfan Khan, JM Vince, Shan Masood, F Ali, Khushdil Shah, AF Milne, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood

Quetta Gladiators playing 11 (probables): Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators head-to-head in Pakistan Super League

Total matches played: 18

Karachi Kings won: 6

Quetta Gladiators won: 12

No results: 0

Squads of both teams

Karachi Kings squad:

Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Arafat Minhas, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon

Quetta Gladiators squad:

Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Kyle Jamieson, Sean Abbott, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Majid, Khawaja Nafay, Khurram Shahzad

PSL 2025 match on April 18: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators live toss, telecast & streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 18 (Thursday) in PSL 2025?

Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will clash in PSL 2025 on April 18 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the Karachi vs Quetta PSL 2025 match?

The National Stadium in Karachi will host the PSL 2025 match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators on April 18.

When will the live toss for the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators take place?

The live toss for the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators cricket match will take place at 8 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) on April 18.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match?

The Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match in India?

The Fancode app and website will provide the live streaming of the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators match in India.