Players can either participate in the IPL or side with the WCA: ICC

In a significant development at the recent International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting held in Zimbabwe, the cricketing world’s top administrators sent out a clear and uncompromising message — players must choose between playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or aligning with the World Cricketers’ Association (WCA).

ALSO READ: Coach and selector were not onboard with my call to miss Sydney Test: Rohit The strong position was driven by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and was reportedly unanimously supported by the other member boards.

BCCI's influence shapes a unified stand

At the centre of the meeting was the BCCI’s call to reject the WCA's legitimacy — a view that found full backing among the CEC. Officials pointed out that since players are contracted to their national boards, and those boards make up the ICC, there is no room for an independent entity like the WCA to speak on players’ behalf.

One committee member reportedly stated that the message to players was unambiguous: they can either participate in the IPL or side with the WCA — not both.

Also Read

WCA challenges ICC revenue model

ICC revenue-sharing model, where over 50 per cent of global earnings go to just three cricket boards — with the BCCI alone taking 38.5 per cent. The WCA deemed this approach unfair and proposed reforms aimed at more equitable distribution. The WCA stirred controversy with its 31-page report criticising the currentrevenue-sharing model, where over 50 per cent of global earnings go to just three cricket boards — with the BCCI alone taking 38.5 per cent. The WCA deemed this approach unfair and proposed reforms aimed at more equitable distribution.

However, the CEC dismissed the report’s arguments, with a senior administrator comparing the current model to incentive-based business logic — suggesting those who generate more should receive more.

Concerns over WCA’s role and recognition

The committee also questioned the WCA’s credibility and intent, with some officials likening it to a trade union attempting to disrupt established structures. Members expressed scepticism about the WCA’s sudden prominence and questioned its authority to represent international players.

An official was quoted as asking rhetorically who the WCA even was, dismissing its actions as noise rather than meaningful advocacy.

Dialogue with WCA off the table for now

Despite the WCA surveying 64 players and presenting findings, ICC officials confirmed no further discussion or action on the report was taken during the meeting. One official remarked that many of the suggestions were not only unworkable but bordered on the absurd.

The prevailing sentiment was that the WCA’s role remains unsupported and unnecessary — particularly when players already have contractual links to their boards, who are active ICC stakeholders.

What is WCA? The global players’ voice in cricket

The World Cricketers’ Association (WCA), formerly known as the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) until 2024, serves as the global representative body for professional cricketers.

Established in 1998, the WCA unites players from most major cricketing nations through their national players’ associations. With over 600 international cricketers involved in its global commercial programmes, the WCA operates as a democratic, player-driven organisation, advocating on behalf of its members on collective issues impacting the global game.