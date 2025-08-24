PCB: IND vs PAK bilateral series talks only on equal footing going forward

India and Pakistan, cricket's fiercest rivals, continue to draw massive global audiences. Yet, their meetings are now confined strictly to multi-team tournaments like the Asia Cup and ICC events. Bilateral series, once a regular feature, have vanished due to political tensions and diplomatic deadlock.

Although both nations have rich cricketing legacies, off-field issues have kept their teams apart outside of neutral-venue competitions. Their last full-fledged series took place over a decade ago, and any signs of revival remain slim.

Naqvi: “No More Begging, Only Equal Terms”

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore just days before the start of the 2025 Asia Cup, Mohsin Naqvi firmly stated that the PCB will no longer push for talks unless they're held on equal footing.

The remarks reflect a shift in Pakistan's cricket diplomacy. As the newly appointed ACC President, Naqvi's firm stance signals the PCB's intent to approach future negotiations with greater authority. Neutral Venues and Hosting Rights Disputes The conflict over cricket has also extended to hosting rights. Despite being named the official host of the 2025 Asia Cup, India refused to play matches in Pakistan, resulting in the tournament being shifted to the UAE as a neutral venue. Similar disagreements occurred earlier this year regarding the ICC Champions Trophy.