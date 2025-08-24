AUS vs SA: Cameron Green smashes 2nd fastest ODI ton for Australia

|Fastest ODI tons for Australia
|Rank
|Player
|Balls Faced
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|1
|Glenn Maxwell
|40
|Netherlands
|Delhi
|2023
|2
|Cameron Green
|47
|South Africa
|Mackay
|2025
|3
|Glenn Maxwell
|51
|Sri Lanka
|Sydney
|2015
|4
|James Faulkner
|57
|India
|Bengaluru
|2013
|5
|Travis Head
|59
|New Zealand
|Dharamsala
|2023
|3 players scoring hundreds in same ODI innings for a team
|Team
|Players
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|South Africa
|Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, AB de Villiers
|West Indies
|Johannesburg
|2015
|South Africa
|Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers
|India
|Wankhede
|2015
|England
|Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler
|Netherlands
|Amstelveen
|2022
|South Africa
|Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram
|Sri Lanka
|Delhi
|2023
|Australia
|Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green
|South Africa
|Mackay
|2025*
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app