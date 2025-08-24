AUS vs SA: Cameron Green smashes 2nd fastest ODI ton for Australia

Fastest ODI tons for Australia Rank Player Balls Faced Opponent Venue Year 1 Glenn Maxwell 40 Netherlands Delhi 2023 2 Cameron Green 47 South Africa Mackay 2025 3 Glenn Maxwell 51 Sri Lanka Sydney 2015 4 James Faulkner 57 India Bengaluru 2013 5 Travis Head 59 New Zealand Dharamsala 2023

Green’s dazzling knock sits just behind Maxwell’s blistering 40-ball ton and ahead of other memorable efforts, including Maxwell’s 51-ball effort, Faulkner’s 57-ball rescue, Smith’s twin 62-ball tons, and Head’s rapid 59-ball century. His 47-ball strike translates into pure carnage at the crease, an innings of unforgettable impact.

3 players scoring hundreds in same ODI innings for a team Team Players Opponent Venue Year South Africa Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, AB de Villiers West Indies Johannesburg 2015 South Africa Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers India Wankhede 2015 England Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler Netherlands Amstelveen 2022 South Africa Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram Sri Lanka Delhi 2023 Australia Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green South Africa Mackay 2025* For the first time in ODI history, Australia recorded two 150-plus partnerships in a single innings. This marks only the 10th occasion overall where any team has achieved the feat in a One Day International match. This explosive inning came amid a broader Aussie resurgence in the Mackay ODI. Openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh piled on a massive partnership, both smashing centuries and laying the foundation for a mammoth totalFor the first time in ODI history, Australia recorded two 150-plus partnerships in a single innings. This marks only the 10th occasion overall where any team has achieved the feat in a One Day International match.

Green’s assault wasn’t just about pace, it injected life into a match following earlier defeats, rekindling Australian intent on the day. In a format that rewards fireworks, Green’s 47-ball ton emerges as a defining moment, showcasing his class and hinting at a future brimming with big-hitting potential.

In a commanding show of power, Australia’s Cameron Green etched his name into history with the second-fastest ODI century for his country. Launching his ton in just 47 deliveries during the third ODI against South Africa in Mackay, Green’s fury included six fours and eight sixes, propelling him into the record books.