Cheteshwar Pujara retires: A look at his five greatest Test knocks

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India’s finest Test batters and a pillar at No. 3 for over a decade, announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday. The 37-year-old made the announcement on social media, having played his last Test in June 2023 during the World Test Championship final against Australia.

In his heartfelt message, Pujara said: “Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field – it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.”

With 7,195 runs from 103 Tests at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 fifties, Pujara leaves behind a legacy built on resilience and grit. On the occasion of his retirement, Business Standard takes a look at his five finest Test innings that defined his career. 1. 123 vs Australia, Adelaide (2018) In the opening Test of the 2018–19 series, India were in deep trouble at 86 for 5. Pujara’s masterful 123, stitched together with the lower order, changed the course of the game. Against a fearsome pace attack of Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins, he farmed the strike and built crucial partnerships before being run out. India posted 250, eked out a lead, and went on to secure their first Test win in Australia in a decade. This innings set the tone for a historic series win.

Brief scores: India (250 & 307) beat Australia (235 & 291) by 31 runs. SPECIAL MENTION 50 & 77 vs Australia, Sydney, Third Test, 7-11 January 2021 After being shot out for 36 en route an embarrassing defeat at Adelaide, India struck back at Melbourne to equal the series 1-1. However, the team, hit by injuries from all ends, needed a miracle on Day 5 of Sydney Test (3rd of the series). Pujara was amongst those who stood up and played a masterful day-five knock to help India keep the parity going into the fourth and final Test in Brisbane. At the Sydney cricket ground he scored 77 from 205 balls helped the tourists secure a draw. He was the ice to Rishabh Pant’s fire as their stand of 148 runs helped India achieve parity in the game. His five-hour stay was crucial in saving the Test. He took blows on hand, fingers, check and back as he fought hard before Ashwin-Vihari defiant stand help India draw the Sydney Test. 2. 153 vs South Africa, Johannesburg (2013)

Facing one of the most challenging pace attacks in the world—Steyn, Morkel, Philander and Kallis—Pujara produced a magnificent 153 in the second innings of the 2013 Johannesburg Test. His 270-ball vigil, decorated with 21 fours, helped India set a target of 458. Though the match ended in a draw, the innings stood out as one of the finest by an Indian in South Africa, underlining his courage against quality pace and bounce. Brief scores: India (280 & 421) drew with South Africa (244 & 450/7). 3. 206 not out vs England, Ahmedabad (2012) Pujara’s career-best score came early, when he struck a marathon 206 not out in Ahmedabad in 2012. Spending more than eight-and-a-half hours at the crease, he blunted Anderson and Broad, guiding India to 521/8 declared. His 513-minute vigil, featuring 21 boundaries, wore down England’s bowlers. India won the Test by nine wickets, and Pujara’s double hundred was a statement of his ability to anchor long innings.

Brief scores: India (521/8d & 80/1) beat England (191 & 406) by nine wickets. 4. 204 vs Australia, Hyderabad (2013) In March 2013, Pujara once again stood tall against Australia with a commanding 204 in Hyderabad. His knock, stitched with 30 fours and a six, came in a 370-run partnership with Murali Vijay. India’s 503 effectively ended Australia’s chances, and they were bowled out cheaply twice to lose by an innings and 135 runs. Pujara’s stroke-filled double century showed that he could balance defence with controlled aggression. Brief scores: India (503) beat Australia (237/9 decl. & 131) by an innings and 135 runs.