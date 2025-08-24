India A Women fall to Australia A Women by six wicket in one-off Test

The Australia A top-order fired in unison after off-spinner Amy Edgar completed her five-wicket haul as the hosts defeated India A by six wickets on the final day of the one-off unofficial Women's Test here Sunday.
Edgar (5/57) claimed the scalp of VJ Joshitha in the second over of the day to get her fifer as India A folded for 286 in their second innings, setting the hosts a 281-run target.
Australia A's chase was anchored by half-centuries from Anika Learoyd (72) Rachel Trenaman (64) and Maddy Drake (68). They overhauled the target in 85.3 overs.
Opener Trenaman and skipper Tahlia Wilson (46) gave the hosts a flying start, putting the Indian attack on the back foot with a brisk 117-run partnership.
Just when it seemed the duo would bat India A out of the contest, pacer Saima Thakor (2/63) struck twice in successive overs. She first removed Wilson first and then had Trenaman caught behind by wicketkeeper Nandini Kashyap.
However, Drake and Learoyd combined for a commanding 136-run stand, batting with authority and flair. Although India A managed to get the duo out, the damage had already been done as the hosts cruised to victory.
Earlier in the day, India A managed to add 26 runs to their overnight score of 260/8.
Brief Scores: India A: 299 and 286 all out in 81.overs overs (Shafali Verma 52, Raghavi Bist 86; Amy Edgar 5/57) Australia A: 305 and 283/4 in 85.
