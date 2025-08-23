KL Rahul, Sundar left out as South Zone defy BCCI selection order

Despite a clear directive from the BCCI to include centrally contracted players in the Duleep Trophy squads, the South Zone selectors have chosen to stick with their previously announced team, omitting top-tier names such as KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Sudharsan, and Prasidh Krishna.

The BCCI advisory was circulated over a month ago via email to all state units, urging them to field contracted players in the inter-zonal red-ball championship. However, South Zone officials have resisted the directive, maintaining their original 15-member squad named on July 26. Among the contracted players, only Tilak Varma, who leads the squad, features in the team.

South Zone's Stand: Prioritising Domestic Talent Zonal sources insist that the Duleep Trophy should remain a platform for domestic performers, particularly those who have shone in the Ranji Trophy. They argue that centrally contracted players should instead focus on participating in the Ranji Trophy or be reserved for India A games. “Kerala had a phenomenal Ranji season, reaching the final for the first time in history. Including India stars would sideline their deserving players,” a South Zone official stated. ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: Check full squad list of all eight participating teams As a result, four Kerala players have made the squad, alongside players from other South Zone teams: Hyderabad (3), Andhra (2), Tamil Nadu (2), Karnataka (2), Pondicherry (1), and Goa (1). The selection committee reportedly passed a resolution to select only domestic performers, which was formally recorded in the meeting minutes.

Other Zones Fall in Line Contrastingly, other zonal selectors have complied with the BCCI directive. Central Zone have picked Kuldeep Yadav, Rajat Patidar, and Dhruv Jurel. East Zone named Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan, and Akash Deep. West Zone included Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, and Sarfaraz Khan, while North Zone called up Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana. Shubman Gill is reportedly set to miss the tournament due to illness, and more withdrawals could be on the cards as the competition nears. Semifinal Spot Secured; Change Unlikely As runners-up in the previous edition, South Zone have secured a direct semifinal berth, with their campaign beginning on September 4 in Bengaluru. Though some time remains, officials are unlikely to revise their squad due to finalized travel and accommodation logistics.