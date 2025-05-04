Home / Cricket / News / Proteas pacer Rabada faces long-term ban after failing drug test

Proteas pacer Rabada faces long-term ban after failing drug test

The 29-year-old confirmed in his statement that he returned home after an "adverse analytical finding" was reported from a drug test conducted during the SA20 League earlier this year

Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a shocking turn of events, Kagiso Rabada, one of the most feared fast bowlers in modern cricket, revealed on Saturday that he is currently serving a provisional suspension after testing positive for a banned recreational drug. His abrupt exit from the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he represented Gujarat Titans, had initially been attributed to “personal reasons”. However, a statement released via the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) has since confirmed the real reason behind his departure. Rabada expressed deep regret for his actions, apologised to his supporters, and emphasised that he is determined to return stronger—vowing that this mistake will not define his career. 
 
Shocking revelation ends speculation over IPL departure 
Rabada had played just two matches for Gujarat Titans—who signed him for Rs 10.75 crore—before abruptly leaving the IPL mid-season. While the official reason was cited as personal issues, the 29-year-old confirmed in his statement that he returned home after an “adverse analytical finding” was reported from a drug test conducted during the SA20 League earlier this year.
 
Apologies and a promise to rebuild 
In the statement, Rabada did not disclose the exact substance but apologised profusely for what he called an indiscretion. He stressed that this incident, while serious, would not define his future and that he remained committed to his craft. He thanked his family, friends, Gujarat Titans and CSA for standing by him during this tough period.
 
WTC final participation now in doubt 

Also Read

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR Playing 11, KKR batters vs RR bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR head-to-head, Kolkata weather forecast, toss stats

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR pitch report, highest score, key stats of Eden Gardens

With South Africa set to play Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, Rabada’s suspension casts serious doubt on his availability. According to WADA regulations, recreational drug use—though not performance-enhancing—can lead to a ban ranging from three months to four years. If Rabada proves the use occurred out of competition and was unrelated to performance, he could receive a reduced ban, possibly as short as two months if he agrees to an approved treatment programme.
 
Not the first: A long list of cricketers involved in drug-related scandals 
Rabada joins a long and varied list of international cricketers who have faced disciplinary action due to substance use or similar controversies:
  • South Africa: Herschelle Gibbs, Andre Nel
  • Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Mohammad Asif, Aqib Javed, Mushtaq Ahmed
  • India: Maninder Singh, Prithvi Shaw
  • England: Ian Botham
  • New Zealand: Dion Nash, Matthew Hart, Stephen Fleming
Rabada remains hopeful 
Despite the setback, Rabada remains optimistic. He expressed confidence in his support system and vowed to return to cricket stronger. He said he will continue working hard and remain devoted to the game, reminding fans and critics alike that this is only a chapter—not the full story—of his journey.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Insta accounts of Babar, Rizwan and other Pak cricketers blocked in India

How India-Pakistan tensions could affect subcontinent's cricket schedule

PSL 2025: Lahore vs Quetta playing 11, live toss, streaming details

PSL 2025: Multan vs Karachi playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Lord's cricket ground to host final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueKagiso RabadaSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: May 04 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story