Proteas pacer Rabada faces long-term ban after failing drug test

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today? In a shocking turn of events, Kagiso Rabada, one of the most feared fast bowlers in modern cricket, revealed on Saturday that he is currently serving a provisional suspension after testing positive for a banned recreational drug. His abrupt exit from the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he represented Gujarat Titans, had initially been attributed to “personal reasons”. However, a statement released via the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) has since confirmed the real reason behind his departure. Rabada expressed deep regret for his actions, apologised to his supporters, and emphasised that he is determined to return stronger—vowing that this mistake will not define his career.

Shocking revelation ends speculation over IPL departure

Rabada had played just two matches for Gujarat Titans—who signed him for Rs 10.75 crore—before abruptly leaving the IPL mid-season. While the official reason was cited as personal issues, the 29-year-old confirmed in his statement that he returned home after an “adverse analytical finding” was reported from a drug test conducted during the SA20 League earlier this year.

Apologies and a promise to rebuild

In the statement, Rabada did not disclose the exact substance but apologised profusely for what he called an indiscretion. He stressed that this incident, while serious, would not define his future and that he remained committed to his craft. He thanked his family, friends, Gujarat Titans and CSA for standing by him during this tough period.

WTC final participation now in doubt

With South Africa set to play Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, Rabada’s suspension casts serious doubt on his availability. According to WADA regulations, recreational drug use—though not performance-enhancing—can lead to a ban ranging from three months to four years. If Rabada proves the use occurred out of competition and was unrelated to performance, he could receive a reduced ban, possibly as short as two months if he agrees to an approved treatment programme.

Not the first: A long list of cricketers involved in drug-related scandals

Rabada joins a long and varied list of international cricketers who have faced disciplinary action due to substance use or similar controversies:

South Africa: Herschelle Gibbs, Andre Nel

Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Mohammad Asif, Aqib Javed, Mushtaq Ahmed

India: Maninder Singh, Prithvi Shaw

England: Ian Botham

New Zealand: Dion Nash, Matthew Hart, Stephen Fleming

Rabada remains hopeful

Despite the setback, Rabada remains optimistic. He expressed confidence in his support system and vowed to return to cricket stronger. He said he will continue working hard and remain devoted to the game, reminding fans and critics alike that this is only a chapter—not the full story—of his journey.