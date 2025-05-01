PSL 2025: Lahore vs Quetta playing 11, live toss, streaming details

As the Pakistan Super League 2025 enters its final stages, the race for playoff spots has intensified. Match 21 will see Lahore Qalandars take on Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both teams come into this clash on the back of strong wins and will be aiming to build momentum. In their previous encounter this season, Lahore dominated Quetta, posting a big total with half-centuries from Fakhar Zaman and Sam Billings, then bundling out Quetta for 140. Rishad Hossain took three wickets, while Shaheen Afridi, Sikandar Raza, and Asif Afridi picked up two each.

ALSO READ: PSL 2025: Multan vs Karachi playing 11, live toss, streaming details Lahore recently ended a losing streak by defeating Multan Sultans, and their key batters are finding form. However, Shaheen Afridi will need to improve his economy and consistency. On the other hand, Quetta are riding high with three consecutive wins, thanks to their disciplined bowling attack led by Mohammad Amir and Abrar Ahmed. However, their batting remains inconsistent. With a bowler-friendly pitch expected, this contest could come down to which side handles the pressure with the bat more effectively.

PSL 2025: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators playing 11

Lahore Qalandars Playing 11 (probable): Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi

Quetta Gladiators playing 11 (probable): Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Hassan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (wk), Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Fin Allen

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators head-to-head in Pakistan Super League

Total matches played: 18

Lahore Qalandars won: 9

Quetta Gladiators won: 9

N/R: 0

Squads of both teams

Lahore Qalandars squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings (w), Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi, David Wiese, Kusal Perera, Tom Curran, Asif Ali, Salman Mirza, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zaman Khan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Azab

Quetta Gladiators squad: Saud Shakeel (C), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Khawaja Nafay, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Abbott, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Ali Majid, Shoaib Malik, Akeal Hosein, Usman Tariq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Danish Aziz, Kyle Jamieson

PSL 2025 match on May 1: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators live toss, telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash in the 2nd match on May 1 (Thursday) in PSL 2025?

Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will face off in PSL 2025 on May 1 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the Lahore vs Quetta PSL 2025 match?

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

When will the live toss for the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators match take place?

The toss for the match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators is scheduled for 8:00 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) on May 1.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match?

The live broadcast of PSL 2025 matches is not available on TV in India.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match in India?

Live streaming of PSL 2025 matches, including Lahore vs Quetta, is not accessible in India.