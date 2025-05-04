Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: KKR vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check the live telecast and live streaming details for the IPL 2025 match between KKR and RR here.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

In Match 53 of IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, today. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) snapped a two-game losing streak and a washout with a morale-boosting win over the Delhi Capitals, keeping their playoff hopes alive.  Check KKR vs RR IPL 2025 full scorecard here

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and decided to bat first against RR  Both skippers after the toss:  Ajinkya Rahane: We are going to bat first, looks a little dry. Not sure if it slows down in the second innings. We want to put a total on the board and defend it. Need to keep it simple. It's all about taking one game at a time. Everyone's contribution was good in the last game. Need to assess the conditions and adapt to it quickly. I am working really hard on my game, playing domestic has helped me a lot. Trying to enjoy my game. Moeen and Ramandeep are back in the side.  Riyan Parag: I was happy that I lost the toss, wasn't sure. It's very challenging, you got to be profession on the field. A lot of work goes into it. Need to play for our pride. Need to bring more energy into the field. We are hoping to put a collective effort. Three changes in our team. Nitish Rana has a niggle, he goes out. Hasaranga comes back.  KKR playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora  RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal

  With nine points from ten matches, the defending champions remain in the mix for qualification, but their fate will hinge on the outcomes of their remaining fixtures against Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
 
 
A solid 48-run stand between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine at the top has given their batting order a timely boost. Ajinkya Rahane and Angrish Raghuvanshi have brought stability at No. 3 and 4, though the middle overs have occasionally lacked momentum. While Rinku Singh found some rhythm with the bat, KKR still await a trademark explosive innings from Andre Russell. With the ball, the spin trio of Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Anukul Roy remains their strongest weapon, consistently applying pressure in the middle overs.

Also Read

KKR vs RR

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR head-to-head, Kolkata weather forecast, toss stats

KKR vs RR

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR pitch report, highest score, key stats of Eden Gardens

KKR vs RR

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR Playing 11, KKR batters vs RR bowlers matchups

KKR vs RR

IPL 2025: KKR vs RR playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming

PBKS vs LSG playing 11

IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG playing 11, PBKS batters vs LSG bowlers matchups

 
Meanwhile, with only six points from 11 games, Rajasthan Royals are out of the playoff race and will aim to disrupt KKR’s push for the top four by playing spoiler in this clash.  Moeen Ali ahead of the clash: We know what we have to do, we need to win all our games. It's a big game today. They are a really good side and they have some brilliant players. We are looking forward to it. He (Rahane) is good, but he will hide somewhere in the field (due to the injury), that means I will be somewhere in the hotspot today. You need to keep yourself on the top of your game and need to keep practising well. They told me at the start that I will play certain games, depending on the wickets. You have to take it in your stride and try to be as professional as you can. When are left-handers in the opposition you have more chances of playing as an off-spinner. We have two of the best T20 spinners with us, so difficult to break into that side. They (Jaiswal and Suryavanshi) are talented young players, so it's going to be challenge for us. We also have some world class players in our side, so we are ready for it.
   
IPL 2025 KKR vs RR Broadcast Details 
IPL 2025: KKR vs RR broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch KKR vs RR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2025?
 
The KKR vs RR match is scheduled for Saturday, 4 May 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?
 
The match will take place at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata.
 
What time will the toss take place for the KKR vs RR match in IPL 2025?
 
The toss for the KKR vs RR match in IPL 2025 will be held at 3:00 P.M. IST.
 
When will the KKR vs RR match in IPL 2025 start?
 
The KKR vs RR match in IPL 2025 will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
 
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the KKR vs RR match live in India?
 
You can live stream the match on JioHotstar via the app and website.

First Published: May 04 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

