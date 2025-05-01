Lord's cricket ground to host final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

The iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London will serve as the stage for the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled for Sunday, July 5. The announcement was made ahead of a special launch event at the venue, which will welcome some of the most influential names in British women’s sport.

This marks another significant milestone for Lord's, which also hosted the unforgettable 2017 Women's World Cup final between England and India, a moment that helped propel the women's game into global consciousness.

Seven venues across England and Wales

The 2026 edition of the tournament will unfold across seven celebrated cricket grounds: Lord’s, Old Trafford, Headingley, Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, The Oval, and Bristol County Ground. Starting on Friday, June 12, the competition will span 24 days, featuring 33 matches that aim to further solidify women’s cricket in the global sports arena.

Twelve teams will participate in this expanded edition, with eight nations already qualified and four more spots to be filled through a qualifying event next year. Matches will be played in a group format leading into the knockout rounds, with the full fixture list to be released at a later date.

Women’s cricket on the rise

The popularity of women’s cricket has soared in recent years. Since the 2017 World Cup, viewership and in-stadium attendance have reached new heights. The 2020 T20 World Cup final in Melbourne drew a record crowd of over 86,000, while recent finals in Cape Town and Dubai were sell-outs—milestones in regions where women’s cricket had never been ticketed events.

The 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup promises to be another defining chapter in this upward journey, with England and Wales poised to deliver a memorable and impactful global showcase.