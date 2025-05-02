Rising political and military tensions between India, Pakistan, and now Bangladesh are casting doubt over the upcoming cricket fixtures in the subcontinent. The Indian cricket team is scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August for a limited-overs series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, but the escalating situation may lead to the tour’s cancellation.

India tour of Bangladesh at risk?

According to a source familiar with the matter, although the tour is officially part of the calendar, "nothing is final yet." They added that given the current climate, there is a strong chance that India may not travel to Bangladesh for the scheduled matches.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT vs SRH live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today? The situation intensified after a controversial statement by Maj Gen (retired) ALM Fazlur Rahman, a former Bangladesh Army officer with close ties to the interim government. In a Facebook post, he called for the occupation of India’s northeastern states in the event of conflict and proposed a joint military initiative with China.

India's participation in Asia Cup 2025 in doubt

In light of this, India's participation in the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for September, is also uncertain. Originally set to follow the Bangladesh series, the Asia Cup is planned at a neutral venue, though no host has been confirmed. The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has only added to the complications.

Sources suggest that without India’s involvement—especially in a match against Pakistan—the value and viability of the Asia Cup may be significantly diminished. The 2023 edition was held under a hybrid model co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with India playing all its matches in Sri Lanka and ultimately winning the title.

Given the current geopolitical environment, both the Bangladesh tour and the Asia Cup 2025 face the possibility of postponement or cancellation, though no official decisions have been announced yet.