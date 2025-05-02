Home / Cricket / News / How India-Pakistan tensions could affect subcontinent's cricket schedule

How India-Pakistan tensions could affect subcontinent's cricket schedule

In light of the tensions between India and Pakstan at the moment, India's participation in the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for September, is also uncertain for now.

IND vs PAK
IND vs PAK
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 7:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rising political and military tensions between India, Pakistan, and now Bangladesh are casting doubt over the upcoming cricket fixtures in the subcontinent. The Indian cricket team is scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August for a limited-overs series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, but the escalating situation may lead to the tour’s cancellation.
 
India tour of Bangladesh at risk?
 
According to a source familiar with the matter, although the tour is officially part of the calendar, "nothing is final yet." They added that given the current climate, there is a strong chance that India may not travel to Bangladesh for the scheduled matches.
 
The situation intensified after a controversial statement by Maj Gen (retired) ALM Fazlur Rahman, a former Bangladesh Army officer with close ties to the interim government. In a Facebook post, he called for the occupation of India’s northeastern states in the event of conflict and proposed a joint military initiative with China. 
 
India's participation in Asia Cup 2025 in doubt

Also Read

Jasprit Bumrah should play only four Tests vs England, says Ravi Shastri

Coach and selector were not onboard with my call to miss Sydney Test: Rohit

BCCI sack Team India's assistant coaches before England Tests: Report

India to visit Bangladesh for first white-ball exclusive tour since 2014

IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah joins team ahead of MI vs RCB match on Monday

 
In light of this, India's participation in the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for September, is also uncertain. Originally set to follow the Bangladesh series, the Asia Cup is planned at a neutral venue, though no host has been confirmed. The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has only added to the complications.
 
Sources suggest that without India’s involvement—especially in a match against Pakistan—the value and viability of the Asia Cup may be significantly diminished. The 2023 edition was held under a hybrid model co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with India playing all its matches in Sri Lanka and ultimately winning the title.
 
Given the current geopolitical environment, both the Bangladesh tour and the Asia Cup 2025 face the possibility of postponement or cancellation, though no official decisions have been announced yet.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PSL 2025: Lahore vs Quetta playing 11, live toss, streaming details

PSL 2025: Multan vs Karachi playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Lord's cricket ground to host final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

PSL 2025: Lahore vs Islamabad playing 11, live toss, streaming details

PSL 2025: Multan vs Quetta playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Topics :India cricket teamIndia vs PakistanCricket

First Published: May 02 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story