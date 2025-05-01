PSL 2025: Multan vs Karachi playing 11, live toss, streaming details

The Multan Sultans have had a disappointing campaign in the 2025 Pakistan Super League, and now face an unpredictable Karachi Kings team at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium this week.

With only one win from seven matches and six losses, Multan Sultans find themselves at the bottom of the points table, with three games remaining. Their latest defeat was a heavy one at the hands of the Quetta Gladiators, where they were dismissed for a paltry 89 in just 17 overs, and the Gladiators easily chased down the target in a mere 6.5 overs.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings have had a more mixed season, with three wins and three losses from their six matches. They are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. However, they recently fell short in a chase of 143 against the same Quetta Gladiators, losing by just five runs due to underwhelming performances from their middle order.

While Karachi Kings have shown inconsistency this season, they are expected to come out on top in this matchup, with the Multan Sultans still struggling to find form.

PSL 2025: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings playing 11

Multan Sultans playing 11 (probable): Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Usman Khan (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah

Karachi Kings playing 11 (probable): David Warner (C), Tim Siefert (WK), James Vince, Shan Masood, Omair Bin Yousuf, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Fawad Ali.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings head-to-head in Pakistan Super League

Total matches played: 13

Multan Sultans won: 7

Karachi Kings won: 6

N/R: 0

Squads of both teams

Multan Sultans squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shai Hope, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Michael Bracewell, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Ubaid Shah, Ashton Turner, Gudakesh Motie, Yasir Khan, Joshua Little, Faisal Akram, Aamer Azmat

Karachi Kings squad: Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Arafat Minhas, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon

PSL 2025 match on May 1: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings live toss, telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 1 (Thursday) in PSL 2025?

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will clash in PSL 2025 on May 1 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the Multan vs Karachi PSL 2025 match?

The match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will take place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

When will the live toss for the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings match take place?

The live toss for the match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will take place at 4 PM IST (3:30 PM local time) on May 1.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match?

The live telecast of PSL 2025 is not available in India.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of PSL 2025 is not available in India.