PSL 2025: Karachi vs Peshawar playing 11, live toss, streaming details

Karachi Kings will host Peshawar Zalmi in match number 11 of PSL 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, April 21—24 hours after hosting Islamabad United. The David Warner-led Karachi Kings are in good form this season and are among the prime contenders for the trophy. On the other hand, the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi, after starting their season with two back-to-back losses, finally secured their first win when they beat Multan Sultans by a huge margin of 120 runs in their last game.

PSL 2025: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi playing 11 (probables)

Karachi Kings playing 11 (probables): Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), Irfan Khan, JM Vince, Shan Masood, F Ali, Khushdil Shah, AF Milne, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood

Peshawar Zalmi playing 11 (probables): Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi head-to-head in Pakistan Super League

Total matches played: 21

Karachi Kings won: 6

Peshawar Zalmi won: 15

No results: 0

Squads of both teams

Karachi Kings squad:

Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Arafat Minhas, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon

Peshawar Zalmi squad:

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Ali Raza, George Linde, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Max Bryant, Ahmed Daniyal, Najibullah Zadran, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz

PSL 2025 match on April 21: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi live toss, telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 21 (Monday) in PSL 2025?

Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in PSL 2025 on April 21 (Monday).

What is the venue of the Karachi vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match?

National Stadium in Karachi will host the PSL 2025 match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi on April 21.

When will the live toss for the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi take place?

The live toss for the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match will take place at 8 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) on April 21.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match?

The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of tomorrow’s Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match in India?

Fancode app and website will provide the live streaming of the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match in India.