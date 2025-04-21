Home / Cricket / News / BCCI central contract: Rohit-Kohli's salary Rs 7 crore; Iyer, Kishan back

The A+ grade, which commands an annual retainership fee of Rs seven crore, also features Ravindra Jadeja and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah much like the last few years.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma and modern day great Virat Kohli retained their place in the top category, while the out-of-favour duo of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan returned to the fold in lower brackets in a 34-strong list of contracted players released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday.  BCCI announced the Annual Player Contracts for Indian cricket team (Senior Men) for the 2024-25 season (October 1st, 2024 to September 30th, 2025). 
India's Champions trophy hero Iyer has been the notable comeback in the list, inducted in group B which comes with an annual remuneration of Rs three crore.
 
Iyer was dropped last season for allegedly ignoring domestic cricket for IPL. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, dropped for the same reason, also made a comeback in category C, which is worth Rs one crore annually. Though the BCCI did not reveal the salary of the players, it is expected that the salary bracket for different categories has not changed for the 2024–25 season.
 
Rishabh Pant, who was demoted to group B during the 2023-24 season as he didn't due to his recovery from a life-threatening accident, is back in A category in place of the retired Ravichandran Ashwin. Category A comes with a retainership of Rs five crore annually. 
 
Category C features the maximum number of players, 19 in all, with four new entrants in Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy.  There was a notable addition of special fast bowling contracts during the previous season. However, there has not been any mention of fast bowling contracts for the 2024–25 season.

Rohit Sharma (Batter) Rs 7 crore
Virat Kohli (Batter) Rs 7 crore
Jasprit Bumrah (pacer) Rs 7 crore
Ravindra Jadeja (all-rounder) Rs 7 crore
 
Mohammed Siraj (pacer) Rs 5 crore
KL Rahul (batter/wicket-keeper) Rs 5 crore
Shubman Gill (batter) Rs 5 crore
Hardik Pandya (All-rounder) Rs 5 crore
Mohammed Shami (Pacer) Rs 5 crore
Rishabh Pant (batter/wicket-keeper) Rs 5 crore
 
Suryakumar Yadav (batter) Rs 3 crore
Kuldeep Yadav (spinner) Rs 3 crore
Axar Patel (all-rounder) Rs 3 crore
Yashasvi Jaiswal (batter) Rs 3 crore
Shreyas Iyer (batter) Rs 3 crore
 
Rinku Singh (batter) Rs 1 crore
Tilak Verma (batter) Rs 1 crore
Ruturaj Gaikwad (batter) Rs 1 crore
Shivam Dube (all-rounder) Rs 1 crore
Ravi Bishnoi (spinner) Rs 1 crore
Washington Sundar (all-rounder) Rs 1 crore
Mukesh Kumar (pacer) Rs 1 crore
Sanju Samson (batter/wicket-keeper) Rs 1 crore
Arshdeep Singh (pacer) Rs 1 crore
Prasidh Krishna (pacer) Rs 1 crore
Rajat Patidar (batter) Rs 1 crore
Dhruv Jurel (batter/wicket-keeper) Rs 1 crore
Sarfaraz Khan (batter) Rs 1 crore
Nitish Kumar Reddy (all-rounder) Rs 1 crore
Ishan Kishan (batter/wicket-keeper) Rs 1 crore
Abhishek Sharma (batter) Rs 1 crore
Akash Deep (pacer) Rs 1 crore
Varun Chakaravarthy (spinner) Rs 1 crore
Harshit Rana (pacer) Rs 1 crore
 
First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

