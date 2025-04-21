IPL 2025 KKR vs GT live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Match 39 of IPL 2025 will witness a thrilling contest between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 21 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR have had a mixed season so far, managing three victories from their seven matches and currently holding the sixth spot on the points table. In their previous outing, they put up a strong fight but fell short by 16 runs against Punjab Kings. One of the positives was a composed 37-run knock from youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have looked dominant this season. With five wins in seven matches, they sit comfortably at the top of the table. Their latest win came against Delhi Capitals, where Jos Buttler led the charge with an unbeaten 97, guiding GT to a convincing 7-wicket victory.
In their head-to-head encounters, the two sides have faced off three times in the IPL, with Gujarat Titans winning twice and KKR securing one victory.
|IPL 2025 KKR vs GT broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2025?
The match between KKR and GT in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 21 (Monday).
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.
What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match start on April 21?
The match between KKR and GT on April 21 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between KKR and GT in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match live in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between KKR and GT in India?
Jio Hotstar will stream the match live on both their app and website.