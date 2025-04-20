PSL 2025: Karachi vs Islamabad playing 11, live toss, streaming details

ALSO READ: IPL fever in Pakistan, fan caught watching IPL match during PSL | Watch Karachi Kings will host Islamabad United in match number ten of PSL 2025 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, April 17. Both teams started their season with a win over Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars respectively, but while Islamabad went on to win their next two games to remain undefeated in the season, Karachi suffered a loss against Lahore before beating Quetta to get back to winning ways.

Islamabad, with six points and a net run rate of +2.947, is currently number one on the points table. However, Karachi, who currently have four points and are at the number three spot in the points table, will have the chance to equal on points with Islamabad. But before these two teams engage in a thrilling battle on Sunday, let’s take a look at how their playing 11 could look.

PSL 2025: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United playing 11 (probables)

Karachi Kings playing 11 (probables): Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), Irfan Khan, JM Vince, Shan Masood, F Ali, Khushdil Shah, AF Milne, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood

Islamabad United playing 11 (probables): Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United head-to-head in Pakistan Super League

Total matches played: 22

Karachi Kings won: 6

Islamabad United won: 16

No results: 0

Squads of both teams

Karachi Kings squad:

Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), James Vince, Shan Masood, Arafat Minhas, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Ben McDermott, Saad Baig, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Riazullah, Mirza Mamoon

Islamabad United squad:

Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Shahzad, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith, Haider Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Rumman Raees, Salman Irshad, Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Short, Mohammad Nawaz

PSL 2025 match on April 20: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United live toss, telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 20 (Sunday) in PSL 2025?

Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will clash in PSL 2025 on April 20 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the Karachi vs Islamabad PSL 2025 match?

National Stadium in Karachi will host the PSL 2025 match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United on April 20.

When will the live toss for the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United take place?

The live toss for the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United cricket match will take place at 8 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) on April 20.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match?

The Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of tomorrow’s Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match in India?

Fancode app and website will provide the live streaming of the Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United match in India.