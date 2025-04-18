Friday, April 18, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS head-to-head, Bangalore weather forecast, toss stats

IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS head-to-head, Bangalore weather forecast, toss stats

RCB currently sit third on the points table with four victories and two defeats from six outings.

RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face Punjab Kings in Match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As IPL 2025 gathers momentum, a total of 74 matches are scheduled across 13 cities, with the playoffs approaching fast — Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator are set for May 20 and 21 in Hyderabad, while Qualifier 2 and the grand finale will take place in Kolkata on May 23 and 25, respectively.
 
RCB currently sit third on the points table with four victories and two defeats from six outings. They are coming off a dominant 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals and will be keen to continue the winning momentum. However, both of their losses this season have come on home turf, and rectifying their record at Chinnaswamy will be a key focus for the team.
 
 
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings enter this clash riding high on confidence after pulling off a remarkable 16-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. In that game, they defended a modest total of 111 — the lowest ever defended in IPL history — a feat that underlines their bowling strength. With an identical record of four wins and two losses, PBKS occupy the fourth spot on the table.
 
Given both teams' current form and standings, this promises to be an exciting and tightly contested encounter.  

Also Read

RCB

PUMA India launches first-ever 'fan on a billboard' for RCB supporters

IPL bat check size

Balance b/w bat and ball: Why IPL is cracking down on oversized bats

RCB vs PBKS playing 11

IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS playing 11, RCB batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups

Pitch report for RCB vs PBK

IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS pitch report, highest score, stats at Chinnaswamy

MI vs SRH broadcast details

IPL 2025 MI vs SRH live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

 
RCB vs PBKS playing 11 today:
 
RCB playing 11 (probable): PD Salt (wk), JM Sharma, RM Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, LS Livingstone, KH Pandya, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, B Kumar
 
PBKS playing 11 (probable): P Simran Singh (wk), S Iyer (C), N Wadhera, GJ Maxwell, Shashank Singh, MP Stoinis, M Jansen, LH Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett 
 
RCB vs PBKS head-to-head:
 
RCB have a slight edge over PBKS in their head-to-head record in the IPL.
 
Overall
Total matches played: 33
RCB won: 16
PBKS won: 17
N/R: 0
 
Chinnasway Stadium, Bangalore: RCB vs PBKS weather forecast
 
Bengaluru’s weather during the IPL season is known for its unpredictability. Although the city usually enjoys mild and pleasant evenings in April and May, sudden rain showers can disrupt play. For the RCB vs PBKS clash in IPL 2025, weather will be closely monitored. Humidity levels can vary and may affect player stamina and ball movement. Evening dew is another factor, often aiding batters and favoring teams chasing, making the toss crucial. 
 
Additionally, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium’s open structure can lead to occasional wind gusts, which might slightly influence the ball’s swing or the flight of aerial shots.
 
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?
 
The last meeting between RCB and PBKS took place in Dharamshala in match number 58 of IPL 2024. RCB came out as the winners, winning the tie by 60 runs on May 9, 2024.  RCB vs PBKS H2H across venues 
RCB vs PBKS H2H stats
Venue Matches Wins Losses
Brabourne Stadium 1 - 1
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 - 2
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 2 1 1
Holkar Cricket Stadium 2 1 1
Kingsmead 2 1 1
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 12 7 5
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 8 5 3
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 - 1
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 1 1
 

More From This Section

IPL 2025 points table

IPL 2025 teams leaderboard, rankings, key stats and updated points table

MI vs SRH

IPL 2025: Mumbai get 3rd win of the season, beat SRH by 4 wickets at home

Rohit Sharma

IPL 2025: Rohit completes 100 sixes at Wankhede Stadium, joins elite list

RCB vs PBKS

IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

MI vs SRH

IPL 2025: MI face injury scare, Karn Sharma walks off hurt while fielding

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Punjab Kings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayUS China Trade DealHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon