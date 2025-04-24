Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: RCB vs RR head-to-head, Bengaluru weather forecast, toss stats

IPL 2025: RCB vs RR head-to-head, Bengaluru weather forecast, toss stats

Winning score at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (T20s since 2024): 1st innings score ≥ 180 - Mat: 5, Bat 1st won - 4, Bat 2nd won - 1; 1st innings score < 180: Mat: 5, Batting 1st won - 0, Batting 2nd won - 5

RCB vs RR head-to-head

RCB vs RR head-to-head

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In match number 42 of IPL 2025 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, April 24. Both teams will be looking for redemption in the match, as RCB will be aiming to secure their first win at home this season after three losses, while RR will be hoping to get back on the winning track after failing to chase 9 runs in the final over in their last two matches. 
 
A win for RCB will take them one step closer to playoff qualification, while a win for RR will keep them from being eliminated from the final four race early, for the time being. But before these two teams take the field for their match in Bengaluru, let us take a look at how they have fared against each other historically.
 
 
RCB vs RR head-to-head 
Overall

Also Read

RCB vs RR playing 11

IPL 2025: RCB vs RR playing 11, RCB batters vs RR bowlers matchups

RCB vs RR

IPL 2025: RCB vs RR pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats

Rohit Sharma

SRH vs MI highlights: Rohit-Surya power MI to 4th straight win in IPL 2025

IPL

IPL 2025 points table: Team rankings, Orange and Purple cap standings

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah equals Lasith Malinga for most wickets in the IPL for MI

  • Total matches played: 32
  • RCB won: 15
  • RR won: 14
  • N/R: 3
RCB vs RR head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru:
  • Matches played: 10
  • RCB won: 4
  • RR won: 3
  • N/R: 3
 
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Toss stats (since IPL 2024)
  • Total matches: 10
  • Results: Batting 1st won – 4 | Batting 2nd won – 6
  • Average 1st innings score: 181/7
  • Lowest total defended: 181
  • Highest target chased: 186
  • 200+ totals: Occurred 3 times in 10 matches
  • Average sixes per match: 20
Pitch and bowling analysis: 
Pace bowlers:
  • Overs bowled: 66%
  • Wickets: 86
  • Average: 26.9
  • Economy rate: 9.5
  • Strike rate: 17.1
Spin bowlers:
  • Overs bowled: 34%
  • Wickets: 29
  • Average: 39.0
  • Economy rate: 9.0
  • Strike rate: 26.0
 
Winning score analysis (T20s since 2024): 
1st innings score ≥ 180:
  • Matches: 5
  • Batting 1st won – 4
  • Batting 2nd won – 1
1st innings score < 180:
  • Matches: 5
  • Batting 1st won – 0
  • Batting 2nd won – 5
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: RCB vs RR weather forecast 
The weather in Bengaluru for Monday’s game is expected to be a suitable one for an interesting game. The temperature will hover between 35°C and 23°C, with winds around 10 kph. Humidity will hover around 56 per cent, making dew an unlikely factor for the team winning the toss. 
 
Top performers in RCB vs RR matches 
In the fierce clashes between these two sides, Virat Kohli has emerged as the standout performer with the bat, amassing a commanding 764 runs. He is followed by the ever-reliable AB de Villiers, who has contributed 488 runs with his characteristic flair. Sanju Samson has also made a significant impact, tallying 430 runs, while Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane have added to the intensity of these encounters with 420 and 347 runs, respectively.
 
On the bowling front, Yuzvendra Chahal has led the charge with 24 wickets, showcasing his craft and consistency. Harshal Patel has chipped in with 17 wickets, and Shreyas Gopal has proven to be a crucial asset with 14 scalps. Mohammed Siraj has delivered key breakthroughs with 12 wickets, and veteran Anil Kumble rounds off the list with nine wickets, underlining the depth of talent that has been on display in these matches.
 
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2025? 
The last clash between RCB and RR occurred at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur during match number 28 of IPL 2025. In the match, RR, while batting first, despite Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 75-run innings, could only post 173 for 4 on the board. In reply, RCB, with the help of Phil Salt (65), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Devdutt Padikkal (40 not out), chased down the target in just 17.3 overs with the loss of just one wicket.

More From This Section

SRH vs MI

IPL 2025 SRH vs MI live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Still from Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad

IPL 2025: How does IPL give homage to victims of Pahalgam attack?

RCB vs RR

IPL 2025: RCB vs RR Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

IPL robot dog

IPL 2025: How a robotic dog camera revolutionised cricket broadcasts

SRH vs MI

IPL 2025: SRH vs MI Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon