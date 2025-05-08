Home / Cricket / News / PCB postpones PSL 2025 matches amid India-Pakistan cross-border tension

PCB postpones PSL 2025 matches amid India-Pakistan cross-border tension

Heightened regional conflict has left the future of PSL 2025 in doubt, with several foreign players reconsidering their participation amid growing security concerns

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:20 PM IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially deferred the scheduled Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, originally set to be played in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. The postponement follows escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan. In a brief announcement, the PCB said it is coordinating with relevant stakeholders and will announce a rescheduled date in due course.
 
While only one fixture has been officially postponed so far, reports suggest that the remainder of the tournament may also be subject to rescheduling or relocation depending on how the situation unfolds. As of Thursday, eight matches remain this season—four in Rawalpindi, one in Multan, and three in Lahore. 
 
Cloud of Uncertainty Over PSL 2025's Future 
Tensions flared following India’s military response to the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead. The counter-operation, dubbed ‘Operation Sindoor’, reportedly targeted militant strongholds across the border. With Lahore—set to host the PSL final on 18 May—also affected, the tournament’s future now hangs in the balance.
 
Foreign Cricketers Reconsider Their Participation 

The mounting tension has triggered concern among overseas players, with many reconsidering their participation. While the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) have held emergency discussions, they have yet to formally advise players to withdraw. However, several English cricketers are known to be evaluating their options.
 
Among the foreign contingent are England internationals James Vince, Tom Curran, Sam Billings and Chris Jordan, as well as global stars such as David Warner, Jason Holder and Rassie van der Dussen.
 
PCB Attempts to Reassure Players Amid Security Concerns 
PCB Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer has held meetings with foreign players to assure them of their safety, stating that security is being managed at the highest level by the Pakistan Army. PCB spokesperson Amir Mir acknowledged the seriousness of the situation but expressed confidence that the PSL would proceed for now.
 
“If the conflict escalates, we’ll reassess and take necessary decisions accordingly,” Mir said.
 
PSL 2025 at a Crucial Crossroads 
As the league approaches its final stretch and playoff matches loom, the escalating geopolitical tensions have cast a shadow over its successful completion. Players, teams, and fans now await the PCB’s next move, hoping that cricket can continue uninterrupted despite the turmoil off the field.
 
First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

