Rahul joins elite list of Indian batters with 3rd Test century in England

Indian opener KL Rahul once again proved why he has been one of the most trusted soldiers of Indian cricket in recent times during Day 4 of the first Test between India and England at Headingley, Leeds. Rahul played in a well-composed manner to bring up his ninth Test century and led India to a respectable second-innings lead. This is also Rahul’s third Test century in England, making him the India player with the third-most Test centuries on English soil, alongside Sourav Ganguly and Rishabh Pant. Rahul took 202 balls to bring up his century while also adding a brilliant century stand for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant.

Most centuries by an Indian batter in England Player Test Centuries in England Rahul Dravid 6 Sachin Tendulkar 4 Dilip Vengsarkar 4 Sourav Ganguly 3 Rishabh Pant 3 KL Rahul 3 Century after long gap KL Rahul’s century vs England in Leeds is his first Test century in almost two years. His last Test century came during India’s tour of South Africa in December 2023. The experienced batter notched up a fluent 101 off 137 balls in the opening Test of the two-match series against the Proteas. All Test centuries of KL Rahul No. Runs Against Venue Date 1 110 Australia Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 6 Jan 2015 2 108† Sri Lanka P Sara Oval, Colombo 20 Aug 2015 3 158 West Indies Sabina Park, Kingston 30 Jul 2016 4 199 England M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 16 Dec 2016 5 149 England The Oval, London 7 Sep 2018 6 129† England Lord's, London 12 Aug 2021 7 123† South Africa SuperSport Park, Centurion 26 Dec 2021 8 101 South Africa SuperSport Park, Centurion 26 Dec 2023 9 100* England Headingley, Leeds 23 Jun 2025