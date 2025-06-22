ENG vs IND 1st Test: Bumrah-Rahul help India take control after Day 3

India clawed back control on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul and a composed batting effort in the second innings. Despite England’s aggressive “Bazball” approach, India managed to earn a slender 6-run first-innings lead before extending their overall advantage to 96 runs by stumps.

England resumed Day 3 on a confident note, scoring freely in the early overs. However, India struck early as Prasidh Krishna removed Ollie Pope (106) on the first ball of the third over, delivering a crucial breakthrough. Ben Stokes and Harry Brook stitched together a 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket before Mohammad Siraj dismissed the England skipper for 20, helping India fight back.

Harry Brook then combined with debutant Jamie Smith to add an unbeaten 51-run stand, guiding England to 327/5 at lunch, still trailing by 144 runs. India again struck early after the interval, with Krishna dismissing Smith (40), courtesy of a brilliant catch on the boundary by Sai Sudharsan and Ravindra Jadeja. The big heartbreak of the session came when Brook, batting superbly, fell one short of a century—caught by Shardul Thakur at backward square leg off Krishna for 99.

Despite losing key wickets, England continued to counterattack, adding 55 runs for the eighth wicket. Siraj broke that stand by removing Brydon Carse (22). Chris Woakes (38) nearly erased the deficit before Bumrah bowled him, leaving England just 11 short of India’s total. Bumrah then wrapped up the innings by castling Josh Tongue (7), finishing with figures of 5/63 as England posted 465, handing India a narrow six-run lead.