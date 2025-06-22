Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 1st Test: Bumrah-Rahul help India take control after Day 3

ENG vs IND 1st Test: Bumrah-Rahul help India take control after Day 3

Bumrah's five-wicket haul saw India escape with a small but critical 6-run lead in the first innings

Bumrah celebrating five wickets haul in Leeds
Bumrah celebrating five wickets haul in Leeds
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 10:50 PM IST
India clawed back control on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul and a composed batting effort in the second innings. Despite England’s aggressive “Bazball” approach, India managed to earn a slender 6-run first-innings lead before extending their overall advantage to 96 runs by stumps.
 
England resumed Day 3 on a confident note, scoring freely in the early overs. However, India struck early as Prasidh Krishna removed Ollie Pope (106) on the first ball of the third over, delivering a crucial breakthrough. Ben Stokes and Harry Brook stitched together a 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket before Mohammad Siraj dismissed the England skipper for 20, helping India fight back. 
 
Harry Brook then combined with debutant Jamie Smith to add an unbeaten 51-run stand, guiding England to 327/5 at lunch, still trailing by 144 runs. India again struck early after the interval, with Krishna dismissing Smith (40), courtesy of a brilliant catch on the boundary by Sai Sudharsan and Ravindra Jadeja. The big heartbreak of the session came when Brook, batting superbly, fell one short of a century—caught by Shardul Thakur at backward square leg off Krishna for 99.
 
Despite losing key wickets, England continued to counterattack, adding 55 runs for the eighth wicket. Siraj broke that stand by removing Brydon Carse (22). Chris Woakes (38) nearly erased the deficit before Bumrah bowled him, leaving England just 11 short of India’s total. Bumrah then wrapped up the innings by castling Josh Tongue (7), finishing with figures of 5/63 as England posted 465, handing India a narrow six-run lead.
 
India’s second innings began shakily as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had scored a century in the first innings, was dismissed for just 4 by Carse. Debutant Sai Sudharsan (30) steadied the innings in a 66-run stand with KL Rahul before falling to Stokes. Rahul remained unbeaten on 47, with Shubman Gill giving him company on 6* before rain ended play early. India reached 90/2 at stumps, holding a 96-run lead heading into Day 4. 
India 2nd innings scorecard:  
India 2nd Inning
90-2 (23.5 ov) CRR:3.78
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal c JL Smith b B Carse 4 11 1 0 36.36
KL Rahul Not out 47 75 7 0 62.67
Sai Sudharsan c Z Crawley b B Stokes 30 48 4 0 62.5
Shubman Gill (C) Not out 7 10 1 0 70
Extras 2 (b 0, Ib 0, w 1, nb 1, p 0)
Total 90 (2 wkts, 23.5 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Chris Woakes 6 2 18 0 1 3
Brydon Carse 5 0 27 1 0 5.4
Josh Tongue 5 0 15 0 0 3
Shoaib Bashir 2.5 1 11 0 0 3.88
Ben Stokes 5 0 19 1 0 3.8
 
ENG 1st innings scorecard:
 
England 1st Inning
465-10 (100.4 ov) CRR:4.62
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley c K Nair b J Bumrah 4 6 1 0 66.67
Ben Duckett b J Bumrah 62 94 9 0 65.96
Ollie Pope c R Pant b MP Krishna 106 137 14 0 77.37
Joe Root c K Nair b J Bumrah 28 58 2 0 48.28
Harry Brook c S Thakur b MP Krishna 99 112 11 2 88.39
Ben Stokes (C) c R Pant b M Siraj 20 52 3 0 38.46
Jamie Smith (WK) c S Sudharsan b MP Krishna 40 52 5 1 76.92
Chris Woakes b J Bumrah 38 55 3 2 69.09
Brydon Carse b M Siraj 22 23 4 0 95.65
Josh Tongue b J Bumrah 11 18 2 0 61.11
Shoaib Bashir Not out 1 4 0 0 25
Extras 34 (b 8, Ib 18, w 1, nb 7, p 0)
Total 465 (10 wkts, 100.4 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 24.4 5 83 5 4 3.36
Mohammed Siraj 27 0 122 2 1 4.52
Prasidh Krishna 20 0 128 3 0 6.4
Ravindra Jadeja 23 4 68 0 0 2.96
Shardul Thakur 6 0 38 0 2 6.33 
 

Topics :Jasprit BumrahKL RahulIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test ChampionshipIndia vs England

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

