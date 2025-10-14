Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WTC points table 2025/27: Updated standings after IND vs WI Test series

WTC points table 2025/27: Updated standings after IND vs WI Test series

The result against West Indies has boosted India's percentage of points (PCT) to 61.9, keeping them firmly in third place on the WTC standings.

WTC points table

WTC points table

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India wrapped up a dominant series performance by defeating the West Indies in the second and final Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. With this victory, India extended their impressive unbeaten run against the Caribbean side in Test cricket to 27 matches. The win also marked India’s fourth success in seven matches in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.
 
India Strengthen WTC Position with Improved PCT
 
The result has boosted India’s percentage of points (PCT) to 61.9, keeping them firmly in third place on the WTC standings. The team has suffered only two losses in the current cycle, both at the hands of England, and recorded one draw, also against England.
 
 
On the other hand, West Indies remain winless in this WTC cycle, having lost all five of their matches so far.  Gambhir on WTC Final and Team India's performances under Shubman Gill 
"I think he’s already passed his toughest test as a Test captain—that was in England: five matches away from home, tough conditions, real quality. Every Test match is important, every one-day game is important, every T20 game is important when you represent your country." Gambhir said on Shubman as Test captain.
 
"For me, not looking too far ahead to the WTC Final is key—staying present is very important. It was important to win this series at home and we have a very busy schedule. Hopefully we can keep building from here. I’m not going to start thinking about the WTC now—that’s still a long way away. Staying present matters." He further added.

Also Read

IND vs WI

India vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Test, Day 4: India need 58 runs to win; IND 63/1 at stumps

IND vs WI live streaming

IND vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 2nd Test Day 4 play today?

IND vs WI

India vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Test, Day 3: Campbell-Hope steer WI to 173/2 at stumps

IND vs WI

India vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS 1st Test, Day 2: Jadeja's 6th Test ton takes IND to 478/5 at stumps

IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2

IND vs WI 1st Test live streaming: Day 2 full scorecard, session report

 
WTC points table 2025-2027
Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT
1 Australia 3 3 0 0 36 100
2 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67
3 India 7 4 2 1 52 61.9
4 England 5 2 2 1 26 43.33
5 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67
6 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0
New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa are yet to play their respective matches in this cycle. Pakistan and South Africa are currently contesting their first match of the cycle at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. 
Australia and Sri Lanka Lead the WTC Standings
 
Australia continue to dominate the WTC table with a perfect PCT of 100, winning all three of their matches to date. Sri Lanka occupy second place with a PCT of 66.67 after two games.
 
England sit in fourth with a PCT of 43.33 from five matches. Their biggest challenge lies ahead as they prepare for the high-stakes Ashes series, which begins next month. Bangladesh follow with a PCT of 16.67, having played two Tests. Meanwhile, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa have yet to get their campaigns underway.
 
However, Pakistan and South Africa are currently contesting their first match of the cycle at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the result expected on October 15.
 
Upcoming Fixtures: South Africa, Sri Lanka & New Zealand Await India
 
India’s next WTC assignment is a two-match Test series against South Africa. The first Test is set to begin on November 14 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, followed by the second Test from November 22 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
 
Gill’s Men Eye Second Spot on the Table
 
With momentum on their side, captain Shubman Gill and his team will be aiming for a clean sweep against South Africa. Winning both matches could significantly improve India’s PCT and potentially lift them to second place in the WTC standings, strengthening their push for the final.

More From This Section

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill: Bold decisions are key to unlocking the best in players

AFG vs BAN

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live match time and streaming details

Ravindra Jadeja

Thinking more as proper batter after moving to No.6: Ravindra Jadeja

Rishabh Pant

Ranji 2025-26: Pant returns, rising stars emerge, veterans eye revival

SL vs NZ

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL vs NZ playing 11, live time and streaming

Topics : ICC World Test Championship India cricket team West Indies cricket team South Africa cricket team Australia cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon