Ranji Trophy 2025 final: Vidarbha vs Kerala live match time and streaming

The VCA Stadium, located away from the bustle of the city, will be the stage for an unforgettable showdown as Kerala takes on Vidarbha in the historic Ranji Trophy final. For Kerala, this is a landmark moment—reaching their first-ever Ranji final, having fought through nerve-wracking encounters in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Their thrilling victories, including a narrow one-run lead over Jammu & Kashmir and a two-run edge over Gujarat, have been a testament to their resilience. Despite some claiming luck has played a part, Kerala’s performance has been nothing short of courageous.

ALSO READ: BCCI set to ensure players stay Test-ready for ENG series during IPL 2025 Vidarbha, on the other hand, enters the final as a seasoned team with a proven track record. This is their fourth final appearance in the last seven years, having triumphed over Tamil Nadu and Mumbai in the knockout stages. Their impressive run includes topping their group and securing first-innings leads in all but one of their matches. A well-balanced side, Vidarbha boasts in-form players like Yash Rathod, who has accumulated 933 runs with five centuries, and Harsh Dubey, who has claimed 66 wickets. Their captain, Akshay Wadkar, and Karun Nair have also been key contributors with the bat.

Kerala’s key players, Salman and Mohammed Azharuddeen, have impressed with over 600 runs each, and experienced spinners Jalaj Saxena and Aditya Sarwate have collectively taken 68 wickets. Sarwate, interestingly, played for Vidarbha last season, adding another layer of intrigue to this exciting final. With both sides in peak form, the stage is set for a thrilling contest.

Ranji Trophy 2025 final Vidarbha vs Kerala live telecast and live streaming details

When will the Ranji Trophy final match between Vidarbha and Kerala be played?

The Ranji Trophy final match between Vidarbha and Kerala will be played from February 26.

What time will the live toss of Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy final match take place?

The live toss for Ranji trophy final match between Vidarbha and Kerala will take place at 9 AM IST.

What time will the Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Kerala begin on February 26?

The Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Kerala will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Kerala be available in India?

The live telecast of the Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Kerala will be available on the Sports 18 network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Kerala be available in India?

The live streaming of the Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Kerala will be available on the Jio Hotstar app in India.