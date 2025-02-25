WPL 2025: Delhi vs Gujarat playing 11, live time and live streaming

ALSO READ: WPL 2025 Delhi vs Gujarat: Pitch report, key stats of M Chinnaswamy Stadium The race for the top three in the WPL 2025 will gain momentum when the two-time finalists Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Giants in match number 10 of WPL 2025 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, February 25. Delhi Capitals have so far played four games this season, out of which they have lost two and won two, while Gujarat Giants seem to be stuck at the bottom of the table again after losing two of their three games so far this season.

Both teams will need a win on Tuesday if they wish to keep their knockout stage hopes alive. Delhi Capitals will need their bowlers to perform better and take some quick wickets, while Gujarat Giants will once again be dependent on their in-form skipper Ashleigh Gardner to produce yet another quality performance to take them home against Meg Lanning and company.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants playing 11 today

DC Playing 11 (probables): Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani

GG Playing 11 (probables): Beth Mooney (w), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satchare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam

DC vs GG Head-to-Head

Total matches played: 4

Delhi Capitals Women won: 3

Gujarat Giants Women won: 1

No results: 0

WPL 2025 Points Table

Womens Premier League 2025 - Points Table Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.619 Mumbai Indians Women 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.61 UP Warriorz Women 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.167 Delhi Capitals Women 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.826 Gujarat Giants Women 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.525

Squads of Both Teams

Delhi Capitals Squad: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (c), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, N Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Niki Prasad

Gujarat Giants Squad: Ashleigh Gardner, Harleen Deol, Prakashika Naik, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Sayali Satchare, Danielle Gibson, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Tanuja Kanwar

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Match and Toss Time, Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When does the DC vs GG Women's Premier League 2025 take place?

Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League 2025 on February 25.

What is the venue of the DC vs GG WPL match 2025?

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the DC vs GG match in WPL 2025.

At what time will the live toss between the DC vs GG WPL match take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the DC vs GG WPL 2025 begin?

The live match time of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the DC vs GG Women's Premier League 2025 match?

The DC vs GG cricket match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

How do you watch the live streaming of today's DC vs GG match in WPL 2025?

Jio Hotstar will provide the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches.