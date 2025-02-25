IML 2025: Simmons outshines Watson, powers WI to 7-wicket win over Aus

Shane Watson's 48-ball century was overshadowed by an equally aggressive 44-ball undefeated 94 from Lendl Simmons that helped West Indies Masters outclass Australia Masters by seven wickets in the second match of the inaugural International Masters League (IML) here on Monday.

Continuing the trend of producing high-scoring matches in the IML, the sizeable crowd at the stadium were treated to Watson's signature strokes after West Indian batting great Brian Lara elected to field at the DY Patil Sports Stadium.

The 43-year-old Watson treated the West Indies bowlers with disdain to notch up his half century off mere 27 balls, and consumed another 21 deliveries for his next fifty.

In the process, Watson was also involved in a couple of big partnerships that set the tone for the massive total of 216 for 8.

Watson, who went out to open the innings with Ben Dunk (15 off 11 balls), started with a 34-run partnership, before forging an 83-run partnership for the second wicket with Callum Ferguson (13 off 15).

He was also involved in a 54-run stand for the third wicket with Daniel Christian (32 off 15).

Watson, who received a reprieve on 80 when Ashley Nurse dropped him, eventually perished to the same bowler, but by then he had already done his job with a 52-ball 107, laced with nine fours and as many sixes.

Nurse, meanwhile, emerged as the most successful bowler for the Windies, claiming figures of 3/16, while Jerome Taylor and Ravi Rampaul picked two wickets apiece.

In response, Simmons and Dwayne Smith slammed brisk fifties to lead the West Indies Masters' chase. The iconic Lara contributed with a 21-ball 33, but more importantly he set the tone with a 99-run third wicket stand with Simmons.

Opening the batting with the dangerous Chris Gayle, who perished for a 12-ball 11, Smith led the charge with a classy 29-ball 51, powered by 10 boundaries and a six, before Simmons took charge of the proceedings with an audacious half-century, Needing 38 off the last three overs, Simmons and wicketkeeper Chadwick Walton (23 not out off 11 balls) slammed three boundaries off Daniel Christian to reduce the margin by 17 runs before completing the formalities with a flurry of boundaries, and four balls to spare.

Brief Scores: Australia Masters 216/8 (Shane Watson 107, Daniel Christian 32; Ashley Nurse 3/16, Ravi Rampaul 2/23) lost to West Indies Masters 220/3 in 19.2 overs (Lendl Simmons 94 not out, Dwayne Smith 51, Brian Lara 33, Chadwick Walton 23 not out) by 7 wickets.