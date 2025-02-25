WPL 2025 Delhi vs Gujarat: Pitch report, key stats of M Chinnaswamy Stadium

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy AUS vs SA: Pitch report, key stats of Rawalpindi Stadium The WPL 2025 action is set to continue at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, February 25 with match number 10 of the season between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants. Struggling with inconsistency, Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back when they clash in the Women’s Premier League on Tuesday. Gujarat Giants, bottom of the table with just one win in three games, rely heavily on Ashleigh Gardner, their top performer with both bat and ball.

On the other hand, Delhi, despite their strong squad, have struggled with batting, with Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, and Jemimah Rodrigues failing to convert starts. Lanning’s form remains a concern post-international retirement. With both teams desperate for points, the match presents a crucial opportunity to revive their campaigns.

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Pitch report for RCB vs UPW WPL 2025 match

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru favors batters with its short boundaries and fast outfield. For the Delhi Capitals vs. Gujarat Giants game, expect a high-scoring match as batters freely play their shots. Bowlers will struggle to contain runs, but those using variations—whether spinners or pacers—can trouble batters and take crucial wickets. Smart bowling strategies will be key to countering the batting-friendly conditions and making an impact in the game.

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Women’s T20 records

The first three matches of WPL 2025 at this venue saw big first-innings totals being made, with the first-innings average now standing at 174.66. Out of the three matches so far, two times the team defending the total won the match, while in one instance the team chasing the total emerged victorious.

Chinnaswamy Stadium WT20 stats