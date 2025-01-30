Ranji Trophy 2025: How to watch Kohli's domestic return against Railways?

The recently concluded round six of Ranji Trophy 2025 saw multiple superstar players of Team India, such as Test and One Day International (ODI) skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill and many more, returning to the domestic cricket circuit after a long gap. However, the biggest return is still to take place on Thursday, January 30, when the star batter and former India captain Virat Kohli will don the Delhi jersey in a Ranji match for the first time since 2012.

Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here Delhi will hope to end their Ranji Trophy journey on a high with Kohli in the squad and will even try to fancy their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinal stages. However, with just 14 points in six games, they will need a lot of luck on their side along with a bonus point win over Railways to even think about the quarterfinals scenario.

Kohli will play at number 4

Delhi captain Ayush Badoni on Wednesday confirmed that Kohli will be batting at his usual Test spot of number four for Delhi in their match against Railways. Badoni also expressed his excitement about leading a side with Kohli, saying that he has played against him in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but playing with him and that too as a captain is like a dream come true moment.

Kohli’s stats in Ranji Trophy

Virat Kohli, in his Ranji Trophy career so far, has played 23 matches, scoring 1,574 runs at an average of 50.77, including five centuries. His early seasons showed steady progress, debuting with 257 runs in 2006-07 before improving to 373 runs in 2007-08 with two centuries. A dip followed in 2008-09 (174 runs in four matches), but he bounced back in 2009-10 with 374 runs at an outstanding average of 93.5. His consistency continued in 2010-11 (339 runs, two centuries). The last time Kohli played in Ranji Trophy was in the 2012-13 season, in which he played just one match and scored 57 runs.

Virat Kohli’s Ranji Trophy return: Live streaming and telecast details

When will Virat Kohli’s return in Ranji Trophy take place?

Virat Kohli will make his return in Ranji Trophy for Delhi in a match against Railways on Thursday, January 30.

What time will the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match begin on January 30?

The Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways on January 30 will begin at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to watch the live telecast of Virat Kohli’s Ranji Trophy return vs Railways?

The live telecast of Virat Kohli’s Ranji Trophy return match will be available on Sports18 Networks.

Where to watch the live streaming of Virat Kohli’s Ranji Trophy return vs Railways?