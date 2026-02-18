Ranji Trophy 2026: J&K stun Bengal by 6 wickets to qualify for maiden final

Jammu and Kashmir scripted history by reaching their first-ever Ranji Trophy final after defeating former champions Bengal by six wickets in the 2026 edition semifinal on Wednesday. Chasing a modest 126 on the fourth day, Jammu and Kashmir rode on calm finishing from Abdul Samad and youngster Vanshaj Sharma to complete a famous victory, while pacer Auqib Nabi’s nine-wicket match haul laid the foundation for a landmark win. Jammu and Kashmir will now face the winner of second semifinal between Karnataka and Uttrakhand in the final starting Tuesday, February 24.

Calm chase seals historic moment

Resuming at 43/2, Jammu and Kashmir faced early pressure but showed composure when it mattered most. Samad’s unbeaten 30 off 27 balls and Vanshaj Sharma’s steady 43 not out ensured there were no late hiccups as the duo added an unbroken 55-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

ALSO READ: T20 WC 2026 Super 8 - Teams qualified, full schedule, timings, points table There were a few tense moments when Shubham Pundir fell and skipper Paras Dogra edged behind, but Bengal failed to maintain sustained pressure. In a touching moment, Samad allowed the young Vanshaj to finish the chase, and the 22-year-old sealed the win with a six over long-on to trigger jubilant celebrations in the visiting camp. From underdogs to finalists For a team that had struggled for decades, the run to the final marks a remarkable turnaround. Jammu and Kashmir had played more than 300 Ranji matches before this season with limited success, and knockout appearances were rare.

Under captain Paras Dogra and coach Ajay Sharma, the side transformed its campaign after an early loss to Mumbai. Dominant wins over Rajasthan, Delhi and Hyderabad helped them reach the knockouts, while a memorable quarter-final triumph against Madhya Pradesh — powered by Auqib Nabi’s 12-wicket match haul — set the stage for their historic semifinal run. Bengal falter despite star power Bengal entered the match as favourites with a strong pace attack featuring Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar, along with experienced batter Abhimanyu Easwaran. However, their campaign unravelled when they were bowled out for just 99 in the second innings, leaving J&K a small target.

Akash Deep’s long morning spell and Shami’s disciplined bowling briefly kept Bengal in the contest, but Samad’s aggressive counterattack shifted the momentum. An 18-run over against Akash Deep broke the pressure, and once J&K crossed the 100-run mark, Bengal appeared short of ideas as intensity dropped in the field. Auqib Nabi’s dream season continues While the chase grabbed attention, it was Auqib Nabi who once again proved to be the match-winner. The pacer followed his 12-wicket haul in the quarter-final with nine wickets in this match, including a five-for in the first innings, taking his season tally to 55 wickets at an outstanding average.