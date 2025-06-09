Kotian, Kamboj fifties power India A's lead past 400 in 2nd unofficial Test

Tanush Kotian (90 not out) and Anshul Kamboj (51 not out) brought up their respective half-centuries to take India A's overall lead to 438 at tea on the fourth day of their second unofficial Test here on Monday.
Kotian, who hit the fourth ball that he faced over the fence off off-spinner Farhan Ahmed, struck 10 fours to reach 90 not out in 108 balls.
In a wicket-less second session, the Mumbai all-rounder forged a busy partnership with Kamboj, putting on a robust 149-run unbeaten stand for the eighth wicket to frustrate England Lions' bowlers.
Kamboj also made the most of his time out in the middle against a tiring bowling attack with a solid knock as England Lions were forced to turn to their part-time bowlers to push for wickets.
Kotian brought up his 16th First-Class half-century with a cut towards the vacant third man region off McKinney in the 74th over.
On the other hand, a maiden First-Class fifty for Kamboj came in the 91st over of the innings when he hit Tom Haines for three runs.
England Lions took the second new ball after the 80th over but to no avail as the Indian pair made the most of a docile track which did not offer much to their bowlers, with the scoring rate being four-and-a-half runs per over mostly.
Brief scores: India A 348 & 417/7 in 92 overs (KL Rahul 51, Abhimanyu Easwaran 80, Nitish Kumar Reddy 42, Tanish Kotian 90*, Anshul Kamboj 51*; George Hill 3/64) lead England Lions 327 by 438 runs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
