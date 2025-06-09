Home / Cricket / News / BCCI confirms venue changes for India's upcoming home cricket season

BCCI confirms venue changes for India's upcoming home cricket season

As per the revised schedule, the West Indies Men's Tour of India will proceed with its opening Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 2, as originally planned.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced several updates regarding venue changes for the upcoming international home season involving the Indian men's, women's, and A teams.

As per the revised schedule, the West Indies Men’s Tour of India will proceed with its opening Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 2, as originally planned. However, the second Test, initially set to be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata starting October 10, has now been shifted to New Delhi. In a reciprocal change, Kolkata will now host the opening Test match of India’s series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on November 14, a fixture originally designated for New Delhi.

In women's cricket, the much-anticipated three-match ODI series between India Women and Australia Women has also undergone a venue reshuffle. The series was originally set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, due to ongoing renovations involving the pitch and outfield upgrades, the matches have been relocated. New Chandigarh will now host the first two ODIs, while the third and final ODI will take place in New Delhi.

In addition, changes have been made to the India A vs South Africa A series. Initially, the three-match one-day series was slated to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru starting November 13. These games will now be held in Rajkot instead.

The BCCI clarified that all venues for the matches not mentioned in this announcement remain unchanged and will go ahead as scheduled.

These adjustments reflect the board’s efforts to ensure optimal playing conditions and logistical ease for both players and organizers. Fans across the new host cities can now look forward to top-tier international cricket action featuring star players from India and visiting teams.

The revised fixture list is expected to be updated on the official BCCI website and other platforms shortly, giving fans and stakeholders ample time to plan for the matches in their respective cities.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lack of solution to struggles prompted Kohli retirement: Monty Panesar

Matthew Hayden picks Stubbs as South Africa's X-Factor for WTC Final

Sai Sudharshan is one of India's future 3-format players: Robin Uthappa

Salman Ali Agha in line to become all-format captain for Pakistan

IND A vs ENG A: Khaleel's fiery 4-fer hands India A slender 1st inning lead

Topics :BCCICricket

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story