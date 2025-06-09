BCCI confirms venue changes for India's upcoming home cricket season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced several updates regarding venue changes for the upcoming international home season involving the Indian men's, women's, and A teams.
As per the revised schedule, the West Indies Men’s Tour of India will proceed with its opening Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 2, as originally planned. However, the second Test, initially set to be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata starting October 10, has now been shifted to New Delhi. In a reciprocal change, Kolkata will now host the opening Test match of India’s series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on November 14, a fixture originally designated for New Delhi.
In women's cricket, the much-anticipated three-match ODI series between India Women and Australia Women has also undergone a venue reshuffle. The series was originally set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, due to ongoing renovations involving the pitch and outfield upgrades, the matches have been relocated. New Chandigarh will now host the first two ODIs, while the third and final ODI will take place in New Delhi.
In addition, changes have been made to the India A vs South Africa A series. Initially, the three-match one-day series was slated to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru starting November 13. These games will now be held in Rajkot instead.
The BCCI clarified that all venues for the matches not mentioned in this announcement remain unchanged and will go ahead as scheduled.
These adjustments reflect the board’s efforts to ensure optimal playing conditions and logistical ease for both players and organizers. Fans across the new host cities can now look forward to top-tier international cricket action featuring star players from India and visiting teams.
The revised fixture list is expected to be updated on the official BCCI website and other platforms shortly, giving fans and stakeholders ample time to plan for the matches in their respective cities.
