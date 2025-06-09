Home / Cricket / News / Matthew Hayden picks Stubbs as South Africa's X-Factor for WTC Final

Matthew Hayden picks Stubbs as South Africa's X-Factor for WTC Final

Matthew Hayden, speaking during an interaction with Star Sports, praised Stubbs for his natural flair and match-winning abilities.

Matthew Hayden
Matthew Hayden
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the ICC World Test Championship final draws near, all eyes are on South Africa’s rising star, Tristan Stubbs, who has been identified by former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden as a potential game-changer. With South Africa set to face Australia in the high-stakes final at Lord’s beginning on June 11, Stubbs’ presence could play a decisive role in the Proteas’ bid for their first global cricket title.
 
Matthew Hayden, speaking during an interaction with Star Sports, praised Stubbs for his natural flair and match-winning abilities. He even compared the 24-year-old’s style to that of England legend Kevin Pietersen, highlighting Stubbs’ fearless approach and ability to turn games around with bat in hand. Hayden emphasized that Stubbs brings an 'X-Factor' to the South African lineup — the kind of impact player who can break the rhythm of a dominant side like Australia. 
 
Stubbs has shown impressive form throughout the ongoing World Test Championship cycle (2023–25), where he has accumulated 500 runs in just nine Test appearances. This includes two centuries, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure and deliver when it counts. His performances have added depth to South Africa’s batting order and have given the team an added edge going into the final.
 
Beyond his batting prowess, Stubbs offers valuable versatility. He is capable of contributing with part-time spin bowling and has the added advantage of being a backup wicketkeeper. These attributes make him a multi-dimensional asset for the Proteas. His recent exploits in the IPL with the Delhi Capitals have only reinforced his credentials, as he impressed with a combination of powerful strokeplay and sound technique.
 
South Africa named Stubbs in their squad for the final on May 13, signaling their faith in his ability to deliver on the grandest stage. With Lord’s set to host what promises to be a fiercely contested match, Stubbs will have the opportunity to not only live up to Hayden’s high praise but also etch his name into cricketing history by helping South Africa claim their maiden world title.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sai Sudharshan is one of India's future 3-format players: Robin Uthappa

Salman Ali Agha in line to become all-format captain for Pakistan

IND A vs ENG A: Khaleel's fiery 4-fer hands India A slender 1st inning lead

Rohit Sharma will be missed deeply: Pant ahead of IND vs ENG Test series

Australia becomes even stronger whenever they play in ICC events: Tom Moody

Topics :ICC World Test ChampionshipSouth Africa cricket teamTest CricketAustralia cricket team

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story