Matthew Hayden picks Stubbs as South Africa's X-Factor for WTC Final

As the ICC World Test Championship final draws near, all eyes are on South Africa’s rising star, Tristan Stubbs, who has been identified by former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden as a potential game-changer. With South Africa set to face Australia in the high-stakes final at Lord’s beginning on June 11, Stubbs’ presence could play a decisive role in the Proteas’ bid for their first global cricket title.

Matthew Hayden, speaking during an interaction with Star Sports, praised Stubbs for his natural flair and match-winning abilities. He even compared the 24-year-old's style to that of England legend Kevin Pietersen, highlighting Stubbs' fearless approach and ability to turn games around with bat in hand. Hayden emphasized that Stubbs brings an 'X-Factor' to the South African lineup — the kind of impact player who can break the rhythm of a dominant side like Australia.

Stubbs has shown impressive form throughout the ongoing World Test Championship cycle (2023–25), where he has accumulated 500 runs in just nine Test appearances. This includes two centuries, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure and deliver when it counts. His performances have added depth to South Africa’s batting order and have given the team an added edge going into the final. Beyond his batting prowess, Stubbs offers valuable versatility. He is capable of contributing with part-time spin bowling and has the added advantage of being a backup wicketkeeper. These attributes make him a multi-dimensional asset for the Proteas. His recent exploits in the IPL with the Delhi Capitals have only reinforced his credentials, as he impressed with a combination of powerful strokeplay and sound technique.