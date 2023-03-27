RCB unveiled new jersey and honours for ABD and Gayle in RCB Unbox event

Royal Challengers Bangalore never misses a chance to entertain its fans. This time they came out with an RCB unbox event for fans yesterday. RCB unveiled the team's new jersey, principal sponsors, and organised music performances of Jason Derulo, Sonu Nigam, Tulsi Kumar, and others.

RCB unveils jersey and principal sponsors

In the RCB Unbox event, RCB revealed its jersey for the season. RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli were present at the event. They both were present at the time of presenting their new outfit for the game and announcing Qatar Airways as their principal sponsor for the upcoming season.

There aren't many changes in the T-shirt, the pattern is slightly changed, but beyond that, no significant changes were noted. However, the RCB logo is golden in colour, and the track pants are again red.