RCB unveiled new jersey and honours for ABD and Gayle in RCB Unbox event

Royal Challengers Bangalore never misses a chance to entertain its fans. This time they came out with an RCB unbox event for fans yesterday. RCB unveiled the team's new jersey, principal sponsors, and organised music performances of Jason Derulo, Sonu Nigam, Tulsi Kumar, and others.
RCB unveils jersey and principal sponsors
In the RCB Unbox event, RCB revealed its jersey for the season. RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli were present at the event. They both were present at the time of presenting their new outfit for the game and announcing Qatar Airways as their principal sponsor for the upcoming season.
There aren't many changes in the T-shirt, the pattern is slightly changed, but beyond that, no significant changes were noted. However, the RCB logo is golden in colour, and the track pants are again red.
Hall of fame: AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle RCB legends and all-time great performers in the tournament, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, have been inducted into RCB's Hall of Fame in its special event RCB Unbox event. The event became more special with the reunion of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. The crowds went crazy watching these three on the same ground again.
RCB Unbox event highlights The RCB players are seen training and hitting the field. Later, skipper Faf du Plessis was seen interacting with the crowd, taking pictures and signing autographs as well.
Before that, Kohli received a warm welcome from fans at the RCB home ground, Chinnaswamy Stadium, as cricket is returning to the ground four years after Covid-19 struck. Virat Kohli was also spotted laughing with Glen Maxwell having some good laugh on the field, and the video of the bonding went instantly viral on social media.
RCB Squad for IPL 2023 Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav
When will RCB play its first match? RCB will start its campaign on April 2 against old rivals Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm IST.
