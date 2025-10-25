Home / Cricket / News / Virat Kohli celebrates first run during 3rd ODI vs Australia | Watch video

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
Virat Kohli came on to bat for Team India during the 3rd ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket ground and got his first runs in the series as he got off the mark with a single towards mid-wicket. Not only his entry saw the crowd giving a standing ovation to the chase master, Virat too mockingly celebrated his first run after getting out for 2 ducks earlier on in the series.    The 36-year-old batter was seen pumping his fist after taking the single while looking over to his teammate Rohit Sharma who also started off the innings well with the bat. 
  India restrict AUS to 236 
India produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Australia to a modest total in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After being put under early pressure by a flying start from the hosts, with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head stitching a brisk 61-run stand for the opening wicket, the visitors clawed their way back through intelligent spin bowling.
 
Mohammed Siraj provided the breakthrough by removing Head, after which Axar Patel and Washington Sundar took control of the middle overs. Both spinners bowled with precision, varying their pace and lengths smartly to stifle the scoring rate while picking up crucial wickets.
 
Axar’s accuracy and Sundar’s subtle changes in flight forced Australian batters into errors, keeping the scoring rate under check. Kuldeep Yadav, though wicketless early on, played a supporting role by maintaining pressure. Matt Renshaw was the lone bright spot for Australia with a composed 58 off 56 balls, holding the innings together before falling to Harshit Rana.
 
Rana, who returned with an impressive four-wicket haul, ran through the lower order to ensure India finished strongly. Despite a few dropped catches and wayward deliveries, India will feel confident that they’ve done enough on a sluggish SCG pitch to stay alive in the series.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Virat KohliIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket team

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

