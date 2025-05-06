Gambhir explains his relation with Rohit, Kohli, slams YouTube experts

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has addressed growing media speculation surrounding his relationship with senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, insisting that there is no friction within the team leadership. Speaking at a recent event, Gambhir dismissed rumours as media-driven narratives aimed at generating views and TRPs, and emphasized that both relationships are based on mutual respect and professionalism. Gambhir on equation with Virat Kohli

On his much-discussed camaraderie with Virat Kohli, Gambhir said, "It's just two Delhi boys having fun. If that's a problem, I'll tell the BCCI to stop posting about it." His lighthearted remark pointed to the viral images and videos shared by the BCCI showing Kohli and Gambhir laughing and chatting during team activities, a sight that has surprised fans given their well-documented on-field tensions in the past.

However, Gambhir was more pointed in his response to questions about his rapport with India captain Rohit Sharma. Referring to the Champions Trophy win just two months ago, he said, “We won the Champions Trophy just two months ago—imagine if we hadn’t. What kind of questions would you be asking me then?” He continued, “Yeh sirf kuch logon ne jo YouTube channel chala rahe hain, ya jo ‘experts’ bane baithe hain TRP ke liye bola hai.”

Gambhir made it clear that he holds immense respect for Rohit, both as a person and as a cricketer. “I respect him as a human being and a cricketer. What he has done for India is incredible. I’ve had a lot of time for someone like him since the day he came into the team, and that won’t change.”

His statements come at a time when India is enjoying strong form under his guidance, having recently secured the Champions Trophy. With the spotlight constantly on the team’s internal dynamics, Gambhir’s comments aim to put to rest rumours and emphasize unity in the Indian camp. As India prepares for its upcoming tour of England, the coach’s firm stance reflects his focus on maintaining harmony and performance over speculation.