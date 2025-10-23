Home / Cricket / News / Rohit Sharma surpasses Ganguly, trails only Kohli and Tendulkar in ODIs

Rohit Sharma surpasses Ganguly, trails only Kohli and Tendulkar in ODIs

Rohit Sharma surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become India's third-highest ODI run-scorer with a gritty 73 against Australia at Adelaide Oval.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma playing a shot during India vs Australia 2nd ODI at the Adelaide Oval. Photo: Creimas for BCCI
In a display of determination and class, Rohit Sharma not only anchored India’s innings in challenging conditions at the Adelaide Oval but also etched his name deeper into the record books. The Indian skipper surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become the third-highest run-getter for India in One Day Internationals (ODIs), a testament to longevity, grit, and mastery across eras.
 
Rohit’s milestone moment: Crossing Ganguly’s legacy
 
The second ODI against Australia on Thursday was no ordinary day for Indian cricket. As Rohit flicked a delivery through square leg in the 14th over, he quietly moved past Ganguly’s career tally of 11,221 ODI runs. The landmark made him the third Indian, after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs) and Virat Kohli (14,181 runs), to enter the elite club of 11,000-plus runs in the 50-over format.
 
Rohit’s latest milestone came in his 275th ODI, where he now boasts 11,249 runs at an average of 48.69, including 32 centuries and 59 fifties—a record that speaks to both flair and fortitude. His career-best 264 remains the highest individual score in ODI history, achieved back in 2014 against Sri Lanka.
 
In contrast, Ganguly’s 11,221 runs came over 308 matches at an average of 40.95. While the Prince of Kolkata was the flag-bearer of India’s aggressive brand of cricket in the early 2000s, Rohit’s calm dominance has redefined modern opening batsmanship. 
Top 10 highest run-getters for India in ODIs
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
Sachin Tendulkar 1989-2012 463 452 41 18426 200* 44.83 21368 86.23 49 96 20 2016 195
Virat Kohli 2008-2025 304* 292 45 14181 183 57.41 15204 93.27 51 74 18 1325 152
Rohit Sharma 2007-2025 275* 267 36 11249 264 48.69 12145 92.62 32 59 16 1053 346
Sourav Ganguly 1992-2007 308 297 23 11221 183 40.95 15235 73.65 22 71 16 1104 189
Rahul Dravid 1996-2011 340 314 39 10768 153 39.15 15127 71.18 12 82 13 942 42
MS Dhoni 2004-2019 347 294 83 10599 183* 50.23 12164 87.13 9 73 10 809 222
M Azharuddin 1985-2000 334 308 54 9378 153* 36.92 12669 74.02 7 58 9 622 77
Yuvraj Singh 2000-2017 301 275 39 8609 150 36.47 9846 87.43 14 52 18 896 153
Virender Sehwag 1999-2013 241 235 9 7995 219 35.37 7655 104.44 15 37 14 1092 131
Shikhar Dhawan 2010-2022 167 164 10 6793 143 44.11 7436 91.35 17 39 5 842 79
 
  The knock that spoke volumes
 
On a day when batting was anything but easy, Rohit’s 73 off 92 balls was worth far more than the numbers suggested. The early overs were dominated by Josh Hazlewood, whose relentless discipline saw Rohit play 17 consecutive dot balls. With the ball seaming and darting off the surface, even India’s most assured batsmen looked tentative.
 
Kohli, dismissed for a duck by Xavier Bartlett, fell to a sharply moving delivery that trapped him plumb in front—a rare sight at a venue where he has traditionally flourished.
 
Rohit, however, soldiered on. His first boundary came only after a period of patient restraint—an elegant flick off Mitchell Starc over square leg. The turning point arrived when he launched back-to-back pull shots off Mitchell Owen, signalling a shift from survival to assertion. That over yielded 17 runs and changed the rhythm of the innings.
 
A veteran’s statement
 
The innings wasn’t just about runs—it was about resolve. Rohit batted like a man on a mission, aware of whispers questioning his place in the team’s long-term plans. Each forward defence, each leave outside off, carried intent. By the time he was dismissed trying to pull Starc for a six, he had already underlined one thing—there is still ample fuel left in the tank for the journey to the 2027 World Cup.
 
His gritty 73 became the cornerstone of India’s total of 264 for nine, a score that looked modest yet competitive on a lively surface.
 
Rohit’s evolving legacy
 
With over 11,000 ODI runs, three double centuries, and a World Cup century under his belt, Rohit Sharma has long moved from promise to permanence. What Thursday reaffirmed was that even as India’s cricketing landscape evolves, the veteran opener remains central to its narrative.
 
In an age where instant impact often overshadows endurance, Rohit’s numbers tell a richer story—of patience, adaptability, and sustained excellence. From the carefree strokemaker of 2007 to the calculating captain of 2025, his career arc embodies the evolution of Indian cricket itself.
 

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

