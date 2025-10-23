Rohit Sharma surpasses Ganguly, trails only Kohli and Tendulkar in ODIs

In a display of determination and class, Rohit Sharma not only anchored India’s innings in challenging conditions at the Adelaide Oval but also etched his name deeper into the record books. The Indian skipper surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become the third-highest run-getter for India in One Day Internationals (ODIs), a testament to longevity, grit, and mastery across eras.

Rohit’s milestone moment: Crossing Ganguly’s legacy

The second ODI against Australia on Thursday was no ordinary day for Indian cricket. As Rohit flicked a delivery through square leg in the 14th over, he quietly moved past Ganguly’s career tally of 11,221 ODI runs. The landmark made him the third Indian, after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs) and Virat Kohli (14,181 runs), to enter the elite club of 11,000-plus runs in the 50-over format.

Rohit’s latest milestone came in his 275th ODI, where he now boasts 11,249 runs at an average of 48.69, including 32 centuries and 59 fifties—a record that speaks to both flair and fortitude. His career-best 264 remains the highest individual score in ODI history, achieved back in 2014 against Sri Lanka. Top 10 highest run-getters for India in ODIs Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s Sachin Tendulkar 1989-2012 463 452 41 18426 200* 44.83 21368 86.23 49 96 20 2016 195 Virat Kohli 2008-2025 304* 292 45 14181 183 57.41 15204 93.27 51 74 18 1325 152 Rohit Sharma 2007-2025 275* 267 36 11249 264 48.69 12145 92.62 32 59 16 1053 346 Sourav Ganguly 1992-2007 308 297 23 11221 183 40.95 15235 73.65 22 71 16 1104 189 Rahul Dravid 1996-2011 340 314 39 10768 153 39.15 15127 71.18 12 82 13 942 42 MS Dhoni 2004-2019 347 294 83 10599 183* 50.23 12164 87.13 9 73 10 809 222 M Azharuddin 1985-2000 334 308 54 9378 153* 36.92 12669 74.02 7 58 9 622 77 Yuvraj Singh 2000-2017 301 275 39 8609 150 36.47 9846 87.43 14 52 18 896 153 Virender Sehwag 1999-2013 241 235 9 7995 219 35.37 7655 104.44 15 37 14 1092 131 Shikhar Dhawan 2010-2022 167 164 10 6793 143 44.11 7436 91.35 17 39 5 842 79 ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma's gritty 73: The story of a battle with rust and pressure In contrast, Ganguly’s 11,221 runs came over 308 matches at an average of 40.95. While the Prince of Kolkata was the flag-bearer of India’s aggressive brand of cricket in the early 2000s, Rohit’s calm dominance has redefined modern opening batsmanship.

The knock that spoke volumes On a day when batting was anything but easy, Rohit’s 73 off 92 balls was worth far more than the numbers suggested. The early overs were dominated by Josh Hazlewood, whose relentless discipline saw Rohit play 17 consecutive dot balls. With the ball seaming and darting off the surface, even India’s most assured batsmen looked tentative. Kohli, dismissed for a duck by Xavier Bartlett, fell to a sharply moving delivery that trapped him plumb in front—a rare sight at a venue where he has traditionally flourished. Rohit, however, soldiered on. His first boundary came only after a period of patient restraint—an elegant flick off Mitchell Starc over square leg. The turning point arrived when he launched back-to-back pull shots off Mitchell Owen, signalling a shift from survival to assertion. That over yielded 17 runs and changed the rhythm of the innings.

A veteran’s statement The innings wasn’t just about runs—it was about resolve. Rohit batted like a man on a mission, aware of whispers questioning his place in the team’s long-term plans. Each forward defence, each leave outside off, carried intent. By the time he was dismissed trying to pull Starc for a six, he had already underlined one thing—there is still ample fuel left in the tank for the journey to the 2027 World Cup. His gritty 73 became the cornerstone of India’s total of 264 for nine, a score that looked modest yet competitive on a lively surface.