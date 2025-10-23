India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in One Day International cricket

The Australian team secured victory in the first ODI. Check AUS vs IND 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here Australia (AUS) will host India (IND) for the second ODI of their three-match series today, at the Adelaide Oval, a renowned venue located on the beautiful South Australian coastline. Mitch Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl first on the day.The Australian team secured victory in the first ODI.

Under the leadership of Mitchell Marsh, Australia put on a strong performance in Perth, successfully chasing down the 132-run target (via DLS method) with ease, winning by seven wickets. However, the upcoming match poses a fresh challenge, as they will face a stronger fight from the Indian batters, with no weather interruptions expected this time, unlike the rain-affected game in Perth.

India, led by Shubman Gill for the first time in a 50-over international, faced a tough defeat in the opening match against Marsh's side. Despite the setback, the Indian team will be determined to bounce back and level the series. This second ODI is a crucial contest for India, as they must win to keep the series alive and set up a decisive third match in Sydney. India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in ODI cricket Total matches: 159 Australia won: 85 India won: 58 Tie/No result: 10

India vs Australia recent ODI match The most recent ODI encounter between Australia and India took place in the series opener at Perth as the Australians got the better of Shubman Gill's India, winning by 7 wickets in what was rain curtailed game in Perth. Last 5 ODI series between India vs Australia Australia in India ODI Series, 2018/19 Australia staged a remarkable turnaround to claim a 3–2 victory in the five-match series, after being down 0–2. Usman Khawaja’s brilliant form led the charge as Australia chased down targets with ease and outclassed India in the last three games. It was their first ODI series win in India since 2009, which not only lifted their spirits ahead of the World Cup but also exposed weaknesses in India’s middle order and death bowling.

Australia in India ODI Series, 2019/20 India bounced back from a heavy defeat in the first ODI to clinch the series 2–1. KL Rahul’s versatility, Virat Kohli’s consistent performances, and Rohit Sharma’s century in the decider were key factors. After a poor showing in Mumbai, India’s bowlers recalibrated their strategies in Rajkot and Bengaluru, helping them secure the series and avenge their earlier home series loss. India in Australia ODI Series, 2020/21 Australia triumphed in the three-match series on home soil, winning 2–1. The hosts posted massive totals of over 350 runs in the first two matches, thanks to aggressive innings from Aaron Finch and Steve Smith. India’s bowlers struggled on flat wickets, although they managed to secure a consolation win in the final ODI in Canberra. The series highlighted India’s bowling depth issues but saw Hardik Pandya emerge as a dependable finisher.