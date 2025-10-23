NZ vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch 3rd T20I match in Auckland today?

New Zealand and England are set to face off in the decisive third T20I of the ongoing series, with both sides eager to finish on a high when they meet on Thursday. The much-anticipated clash promises plenty of excitement as the hosts look to bounce back and level the series, while the visitors aim to seal it with another dominant display.

After the first match was washed out due to rain, England took full control in the second T20I, posting an imposing 236 before bowling New Zealand out for 171 to register a commanding 65-run win. The result gave Jos Buttler’s men a 1–0 lead and placed them in pole position heading into the final encounter.

Mitchell Santner’s side, however, will be determined to respond strongly in front of their home crowd. The Kiwis will look to tighten their bowling and avoid conceding the extra 10–15 runs that proved costly in the previous match. With key players expected to step up, New Zealand will be hoping for a more disciplined performance to draw the series. New Zealand vs England 3rd T20I probable playing 11 England Playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood England, meanwhile, will take confidence from their all-round effort in the last game, their top order firing, bowlers maintaining control, and fielders backing them up brilliantly. With momentum on their side, the visitors will look to carry that same energy into the final game and wrap up the series in style.

New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

New Zealand vs England 3rd T20I live telecast and live streaming details

The third T20I of the three-match series between New Zealand and England will be played on Thursday, October 23 at the Eden Park, Auckland.

The toss for the third T20I match between New Zealand and England will take place at 11:15 AM IST, with the first ball to be bowled at 11:45 AM IST.