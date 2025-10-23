Home / Cricket / News / NZ vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch 3rd T20I match in Auckland today?

NZ vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch 3rd T20I match in Auckland today?

After the first match was washed out due to rain, England took full control in the second T20I, posting an imposing 236 before bowling New Zealand out for 171 to register a commanding 65-run win.

NZ vs ENG
NZ vs ENG
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:19 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
New Zealand and England are set to face off in the decisive third T20I of the ongoing series, with both sides eager to finish on a high when they meet on Thursday. The much-anticipated clash promises plenty of excitement as the hosts look to bounce back and level the series, while the visitors aim to seal it with another dominant display.
 
After the first match was washed out due to rain, England took full control in the second T20I, posting an imposing 236 before bowling New Zealand out for 171 to register a commanding 65-run win. The result gave Jos Buttler’s men a 1–0 lead and placed them in pole position heading into the final encounter.
 
Mitchell Santner’s side, however, will be determined to respond strongly in front of their home crowd. The Kiwis will look to tighten their bowling and avoid conceding the extra 10–15 runs that proved costly in the previous match. With key players expected to step up, New Zealand will be hoping for a more disciplined performance to draw the series.
 
England, meanwhile, will take confidence from their all-round effort in the last game,  their top order firing, bowlers maintaining control, and fielders backing them up brilliantly. With momentum on their side, the visitors will look to carry that same energy into the final game and wrap up the series in style. 

New Zealand vs England 3rd T20I probable playing 11

 
England Playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood 
New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
 

New Zealand vs England 3rd T20I live telecast and live streaming details

 
When will the third T20I match between New Zealand and England be played?
The third T20I of the three-match series between New Zealand and England will be played on Thursday, October 23.
 
What will be the venue for the third T20I match between New Zealand and England on October 23?
The October 23 T20I match between New Zealand and England will be played at the Eden Park, Auckland
 
When will the toss for the third T20I match between New Zealand and England take place?
The toss for the third T20I match between New Zealand and England will take place at 11:15 AM IST.
 
When will the first ball of the third T20I match between New Zealand and England be bowled?
The first ball of the 3rd T20I match between New Zealand and England will be bowled at 11:45 AM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the third T20I match between New Zealand and England in India?
The live telecast of the T20I series between New Zealand and England will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the third T20I match between New Zealand and England in India?
The live streaming of the T20I series between New Zealand and England will be available on the Amazon Prime video and Sony LIV app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 2nd ODI: Bartlett strikes again; Back-to-back ducks for Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Kohli falls for successive ducks for first time in ODIs

IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch 2nd ODI match in Adelaide today?

India vs Australia 2nd ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Adelaide pitch report, key stadium stats

Topics :New Zealand cricket teamEngland cricket team

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story