ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W vs NZ-W playing 11, live streaming

India faces a crucial test in their Women's World Cup campaign as they take on New Zealand in a virtual quarterfinal at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. Harmanpreet Kaur's side must win to secure the last semifinal spot, but any more errors could leave them relying on other results. After three consecutive losses to Australia, South Africa, and England, India has struggled under pressure, with their top-order batters failing to capitalize and their bowlers unable to step up consistently.

New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, will be a tough opponent, having had their fair share of rain delays but still boasting a strong squad. With key players like Devine, who has scored 260 runs in five matches, and Suzie Bates, New Zealand will look to capitalize on India’s vulnerabilities.

India, however, will look to their star players, Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana, to lead from the front. The pressure will also be on players like Harleen Deol and Renuka Thakur, while Richa Ghosh could again be pivotal for big hits. With the dew factor likely to play a role, India will need a solid all-round performance to advance. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11 India Women playing 11 (probable): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

New Zealand Women playing 11 (probable): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson India Women vs New Zealand Women: Head-to-head in WODIs Total matches played: 57 India Women won: 22 New Zealand Women won: 34 No result/Tied: 1 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs New Zealand Women full squad India Women’s squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Shree Charani

New Zealand Women’s squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Flora Devonshire ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs New Zealand Women live streaming and telecast details When will the India Women vs New Zealand Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? India Women will face New Zealand Women in match 24 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Monday, October 23. What will be the venue for the India Women vs New Zealand Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 23?

The match between India Women and New Zealand Women will take place at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. What time will the toss take place for the India Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? The toss for the India Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the India Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? The India Women vs New Zealand Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.