Root and Brook guide England to 211/3 on rain-hit Day 1 of final Ashes Test

On Day 1 of the final Ashes Test, Joe Root and Harry Brook put on a stunning 154-run partnership, guiding England to 211-3 before bad light forced an early end to play. The day’s play was further marred by a weather delay, with both light and rain halting proceedings just before tea.

Root and Brook Lead England's Recovery

The duo came together when England was in deep trouble at 57-3, and their partnership proved crucial in lifting England from the brink of collapse. At stumps, Root was unbeaten on 72, while Brook was 78 not out, as the pair put on the highest partnership of the series for England.

Their stand reached three figures within the same over, with both players reaching their half-centuries in quick succession. Root, in particular, was solid, bringing up his 67th Test fifty off 65 balls, with seven boundaries. Brook, though streaky at times, played with aggression, reaching his 15th half-century from 63 balls. Several of Brook's shots narrowly missed fielders, adding to Australia's frustration. Early Setbacks for England England's innings began with promise, as openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley got off to a rapid start. However, Australia struck quickly. Mitchell Starc broke the opening stand by dismissing Duckett (27), edging him behind to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Australia then took two wickets in quick succession: Michael Neser trapped Crawley (16) lbw, and Scott Boland produced a beauty to dismiss Jacob Bethell (10), a ball that nipped off the seam and was caught behind by Carey.

