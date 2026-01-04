Home / Cricket / News / Root and Brook guide England to 211/3 on rain-hit Day 1 of final Ashes Test

Root and Brook guide England to 211/3 on rain-hit Day 1 of final Ashes Test



Joe Root
Joe Root
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 2:36 PM IST
On Day 1 of the final Ashes Test, Joe Root and Harry Brook put on a stunning 154-run partnership, guiding England to 211-3 before bad light forced an early end to play. The day’s play was further marred by a weather delay, with both light and rain halting proceedings just before tea.
 
Root and Brook Lead England's Recovery
 
The duo came together when England was in deep trouble at 57-3, and their partnership proved crucial in lifting England from the brink of collapse. At stumps, Root was unbeaten on 72, while Brook was 78 not out, as the pair put on the highest partnership of the series for England.
 
Their stand reached three figures within the same over, with both players reaching their half-centuries in quick succession. Root, in particular, was solid, bringing up his 67th Test fifty off 65 balls, with seven boundaries. Brook, though streaky at times, played with aggression, reaching his 15th half-century from 63 balls. Several of Brook's shots narrowly missed fielders, adding to Australia’s frustration.
 
Early Setbacks for England
 
England's innings began with promise, as openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley got off to a rapid start. However, Australia struck quickly. Mitchell Starc broke the opening stand by dismissing Duckett (27), edging him behind to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Australia then took two wickets in quick succession: Michael Neser trapped Crawley (16) lbw, and Scott Boland produced a beauty to dismiss Jacob Bethell (10), a ball that nipped off the seam and was caught behind by Carey. 
 
Security and Tribute at the SCG
 
This Test has seen heightened security due to the recent tragic antisemitic terror attack at Bondi Beach, where 15 lives were lost. Police, mounted officers, and riot squad members patrolled the sold-out stadium. Before the start of play, a special tribute was held for the victims of the attack, first responders, and community members. The crowd gave a standing ovation, with the most emotional moment being for Ahmed al Ahmed, a local shop owner who helped end one of the shooters’ rampages. He received heartfelt embraces from Australian players, including Usman Khawaja, who is playing his final Test for Australia.
 
Changes in the Australian XI
 
Australia made one change to their side, with allrounder Beau Webster coming in for Jhye Richardson. This decision meant Australia fielded no specialist spinner for the first time in a SCG Test since 1888, opting for an all-pace attack.
 
England also made a change to their squad, with Matthew Potts being called up to replace the injured Gus Atkinson, who sustained an injury during the fourth Test.
 
The Bigger Picture
 
Australia, having already retained the Ashes with three wins in the first three Tests, has taken control of the final match. England’s poor start to the series, losing the first three Tests, has been compounded by their struggles in the early part of the final Test. Despite their setback, England will hope that Root and Brook’s partnership signals a potential turnaround as they look to salvage some pride in the final Ashes encounter.  ENG 1st innings scorecard at stumps: 
England 1st Innings scorecard
Player Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Dismissal  
Zak Crawley 16 29 3 0 55.17 lbw b Neser  
Ben Duckett 27 24 5 0 112.5 c †Carey b Starc  
Jacob Bethell 10 23 2 0 43.47 c †Carey b Boland  
Joe Root 72 103 8 0 69.9 not out  
Harry Brook 78 92 6 1 84.78 not out  
Extras 8 - - - - (b 1, lb 5, nb 1, w 1)  
Total 211/3 45 Ov - - 4.68 -  
Yet to Bat:
Ben Stokes (c)
Jamie Smith †
Will Jacks
Brydon Carse
Matthew Potts
Josh Tongue
Fall of wickets:
1-35 (Ben Duckett, 6.5 ov)
2-51 (Zak Crawley, 11.4 ov)
3-57 (Jacob Bethell, 12.6 ov)
 
England 1st Innings - Bowling
Bowler O M R W ECON WD NB
Mitchell Starc 12 1 53 1 4.41 0 1
Michael Neser 10 0 36 1 3.6 0 0
Scott Boland 13 0 48 1 3.69 0 0
Cameron Green 8 0 57 0 7.12 1 0
Beau Webster 2 0 11 0 5.5 0 0
 
 
First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 2:35 PM IST

