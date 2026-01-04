BCB seeks clarity from ICC and BCCI on T20 WC security, Mustafizur's exit

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to write to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to seek clarification on two critical matters: the security arrangements for their players, fans, media, and sponsors during the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, and the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) squad for the IPL season.

Emergency Meeting Amid Concerns Over Mustafizur’s Omission

The decision was made during an emergency meeting of BCB directors in Sylhet. The main concern revolved around the exclusion of Mustafizur Rahman from the KKR squad ahead of the IPL season. The BCCI had instructed KKR to release the Bangladeshi pacer, and the franchise complied without providing a specific explanation for the move.

This situation has caused considerable uproar within Bangladesh, with cricket officials and fans questioning the reasoning behind Mustafizur's exclusion. In response, there have been calls for the BCB to reconsider whether it is safe for the national team to play their group-stage matches at the World Cup in India, especially if a player's security cannot be guaranteed. BCB Requests Answers from ICC In light of these concerns, the BCB is preparing to send a formal letter to the ICC, seeking answers on several issues. The letter will include three main points: Mustafizur's IPL Exclusion – The BCB is seeking clarification from the ICC on why Mustafizur was removed from the IPL squad. Security Arrangements for the World Cup – The BCB is asking for details about the security plans for their players, fans, media, and sponsors in India during the T20 World Cup. The board emphasized that, alongside players, their media personnel, fans, and sponsors will also be traveling to India, and their safety is just as important. General Safety Assurance – Given the uncertainties surrounding security for Mustafizur, the BCB wants assurance that adequate protection will be in place for the entire Bangladesh contingent during the World Cup.

A top BCB official stated, "We are sending a letter to the ICC with these three key points. We want clear answers on why Mustafizur was excluded from the IPL, what the security plan for our team and entourage is in India, and how the safety of all those traveling with the team will be ensured." Bangladesh’s World Cup Schedule Bangladesh is set to begin their T20 World Cup campaign on February 7, 2026. They have been placed in Group C, alongside West Indies, England, Nepal, and Italy. Their opening match will be against West Indies, who are two-time World Cup champions, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The group stage games are as follows:

Feb 7: Bangladesh vs. West Indies (Kolkata) Feb 9: Bangladesh vs. Italy (Kolkata) Feb 14: Bangladesh vs. England (Kolkata) Feb 17: Bangladesh vs. Nepal (Mumbai) The BCB has emphasized that ensuring the safety of the team and the wider delegation will be a top priority during their time in India. Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL Future and BCCI’s Involvement In a separate development, the BCB also plans to approach the BCCI directly to seek a formal explanation regarding Mustafizur’s exclusion from KKR’s squad. The Bangladesh pacer was highly sought after during the IPL auction, with two other franchises showing interest before KKR secured him for INR 9.2 crore. Mustafizur has previously played for Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, making his sudden exclusion from KKR all the more puzzling to fans and officials alike.