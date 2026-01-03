IND vs NZ ODIs: Shami overlooked once again; Reddy returns to ODI squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday evening announced India’s squad for their first ODI assignment of 2026, i.e., the three-match ODI series vs New Zealand starting January 11. The announcement was made through a press release. As per the announced squad, Shubman Gill will resume his role as India skipper against the Kiwis after missing the South Africa series. Shreyas Iyer, who has been on the sidelines since his injury against Australia last October, is also back in the squad as vice-captain. However, his inclusion will be subject to fitness.

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya have been rested for the series, with Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Kumar Reddy making a comeback in the 50-over format as their replacements.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer set to return with Jan 6 Vijay Hazare Trophy match vs Himachal Md Shami, who has been performing brilliantly for Bengal in the domestic circuit in recent times, has been overlooked once again, while Ruturaj Gaikwad, despite his impressive outing in the South Africa series, has once again been shown the exit door. Fans rejoice as Ro-Ko will be back in action The biggest news for most Indian fans will be Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to action once again as leaders of India’s batting in the top order. The two players, who are now only playing in the 50-over format, have been in excellent form in recent times. Rohit, in his last five ODI matches, has one century and three half-centuries to his name, while Kohli, in his last five ODI matches, has two centuries and two half-centuries.

The duo will be accompanied by skipper Shubman Gill in the top order, who is also in need of some white-ball runs, and Shreyas Iyer, whose availability will only be confirmed after he passes BCCI’s second RTP test during his Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh on January 6. Jaiswal is named as the back-up opener for the series. Pant returns as back-up keeper KL Rahul, who captained the Indian side to a 2-1 win against South Africa, is more than likely to retain his place as the team’s wicketkeeper-batter. Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant has also made his return to India’s 50-over set-up as a back-up keeper option.

Jadeja leads all-rounder department India have included three all-rounders in their squad for the New Zealand series. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will be the two spin all-rounders, while returning Nitish Kumar Reddy will be the sole pace-bowling all-rounder in the squad. Pace-heavy bowling attack India have added five regular bowlers to their squad, with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna making their return, while Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh retain their spots as the pacers for the team. Kuldeep Yadav will be India’s lone regular spinner in the squad. However, with either Jadeja or Sundar, or both, almost confirmed to be part of India’s playing XI, he will have support to share the burden of spin bowling in the series.